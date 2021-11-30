Rafael Fiziev reveals he was shocked at how Justin Gaethje was able to eat Michael Chandler's 'heavy handed' punches

Rafael Fiziev has spoken of his surprise that Justin Gaethje was able to absorb so many heavy shots from Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

At the event in New York City, Gaethje and Chandler went to war in a huge lightweight showdown. The pair threw everything but the kitchen sink at one another and even though most people expected a knockout, they managed to last all the way until the final bell, with Gaethje getting his hand raised as the victor.

Rafael Fiziev was one of many in the division who would’ve been watching closely and having time to reflect on it, he had some kind words for 'The Highlight'. In an interview with MMA News, Fiziev said:

“This was an amazing fight. When I see poster for this fight, I thought, 'Oh this is war for sure.' But also, I am shocked at how Gaethje stay in the fight after Chandler’s punches, because Michael has heavy hands, such heavy hands. When he touched him, I thought how did he stay in there?”

Catch MMA News' full interview with Rafael Fiziev below:

While he may only be 1-2 in the UFC since arriving last year, Michael Chandler has certainly made the most of 2021 by featuring in three of the most intense matchups of the year.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what’s next for him at 155 pounds.

The future of Rafael Fiziev

Another man who has been lighting up the lightweight division in recent times is Rafael Fiziev. The 28-year-old has been touted as one to watch and in his last fight against Bobby Green, he proved why with a vicious display that earned him the chance to shine in the top 15.

The next step on the ladder towards a title shot will see him lock horns with Brad Riddell on Saturday night. It has all the potential in the world to be a Fight of the Night and maybe even Fight of the Year contender. It’s up to Fiziev to walk through that fire and prove why he’s such a hot prospect.

