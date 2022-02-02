"There's a lot of buzz, a lot of hype behind it" - Ray Borg opens up about his debut in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

Ray Borg recently made his debut in Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion at Eagle FC 44. Borg weighed in on his mental state leading up to his first fight in Eagle FC.

According to the former UFC flyweight, he was too occupied with winning to initially notice the hype behind the event. During an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Borg claimed it wasn't until fight week that he realized the card came with a lot of buzz:

"It wasn't actually until me and my coaches got out there on fight week that we like... I, mainly, had remembered like, 'Oh, this is Khabib's card. Lot of attention.' I don't know why it didn't really click in my head at first. I was just like, 'Okay, now I got a name, I got a date and I'm gonna win.' And then, I started to see all the hype and the buzz and I was like, 'Okay, yeah. Now it makes sense.' It is Khabib's card and there's a lot of buzz, a lot of hype behind it.' So, I didn't really feel it until like the week of the fight. But it was pretty cool man."

Watch Borg's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Ray Borg's opponent was vying for a UFC contract

Ray Borg faced former UFC fighter and high school history teacher Cody Gibson at Eagle FC 44. Borg scored a big comeback win, relying on his grappling to earn a unanimous decision.

Cody Gibson previously competed in the UFC, going 1-3 before leaving the promotion to fight on regional circuits. Gibson was hoping for a second UFC run with a high-profile win against Ray Borg.

To speed things up, the 34-year-old was ready to test himself against the toughest available competition. In the lead-up to Eagle FC 44, Gibson told MMA Fighting:

“The reality is I’m 34 years old. I can’t take the slow road, the slow approach. Throw me into the wolves. Throw me in there with the up-and-coming killer that’s supposed to be the next big thing, and I’ll sink or swim. I’m just looking for the opportunity.”

