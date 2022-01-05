"Your hairline's social distanced" - Relive Israel Adesanya's most viral moments reacting to UFC fights in 2021

Israel Adesanya has always been very expressive of his thoughts and emotions. That is one of the major reasons behind the success of 'The Last Stylebender's YouTube channel, on which he uploads videos of himself reacting to UFC fights.

Adesanya also posts vlogs and fight breakdowns to the channel. The latest video uploaded by the Nigerian-New Zealander contains a compilation of his best reactions and breakdowns from 2021.

Catch the compliation video of Israel Adesanya's reactions and breakdowns below:

One of the best reactions in the video shows Adesanya in an exuberant mood as his friend and teammate Alexander Volkanovski escaped from a guillotine submission attempt by Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Another brilliant moment in the video sees 'The Last Stylebender' start shouting at the top of his lungs upon seeing his teammate Kai Kara-France knock out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

At one point, Adesanya's brother David makes fun of the 32-year-old's receding hairline:

"Your hairline's social distanced."

Upon hearing this, Adesanya jokingly walks towards his brother with a knife in his hand.

Israel Adesanya is taking Robert Whittaker seriously ahead of their rematch

Israel Adesanya is not underestimating his upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker ahead of their rematch at UFC 271.

The pair previously fought at UFC 243 in 2019. The Nigerian-New Zealander emerged victorious via second-round KO and was crowned the new middleweight king.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that Whittaker's lack of excuses after their first encounter has given him the motivation he needs to prepare for the rematch.

"I mean, the motivation for me is just, he's not making excuses like Vettori or Costa. He's accepted his loss. He finally admitted that I was in his head and he was emotional and I was like, 'Yeah, you finally admitted what I was saying this whole f**king time.' So that makes me take him seriously, like he's accepted that. So it makes me take him seriously that okay, he's got a point to prove."

Watch Adesanya talk about Whittaker in the video below:

