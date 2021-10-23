Robert Whittaker posts endearing pictures of family trip to Sydney; hints that he will be entering fight camp soon

Robert Whittaker is spending some quality time with his wife and children ahead of joining a training camp for his expected rematch with Israel Adesanya. Whittaker took to Twitter to share adorable pictures from a weekend away with his family and hinted that he would soon be heading into 'war':

"Spending an amazing weekend away with the family at the @TheStarSydney before the horns of war sound. #TheStarSydney #TheStarGrand #TheStarMoments" Whittaker wrote on Twitter.

Whittaker and Adesanya are reportedly set to run it back in the main event of UFC 271 in February 2022. According to Raphael Marinho of Combate, the UFC is close to booking the middleweight title bout between Adesanya and Whittaker in February:

"With Ngannou X Gane on the January PPV, UFC is now close to closing the February 12 rematch between Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Jacob Malkoun's (Whittaker's training partner) fight against AJ Dobson has been transferred to same date.#feedmma" Marinho wrote on Twitter (translated via Google).

Whittaker and Adesanya squared off in a title unification bout at UFC 243. Israel Adesanya announced himself as the most dominant force in the 185lbs division on the night, beating Whittaker via KO in the second round. Whittaker was on a nine-fight win streak in the octagon before losing to Adesanya.

Both Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya head into their rematch with solid momentum

Following the loss, Robert Whittaker completed a hat-trick of wins in the UFC by beating top contenders Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. 'The Reaper' will finally have the chance to exact revenge from 'The Last Stylebender' when they clash next year.

Israel Adesanya remains undefeated in the middleweight division and recently defeated Marvin Vettori to retain the middleweight title. Earlier this year at UFC 259, Adesanya suffered the first and only defeat of his professional career when he took on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

However, Adesanya's subsequent performance against Vettori proved that he still rules the middleweight division with an iron fist. It will be interesting to see who prevails in the rematch between him and Whittaker.

