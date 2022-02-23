"It's something else" - Robert Whittaker predicts the winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Robert Whittaker has given his take on the upcoming bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The grudge match between Covington and Masvidal is on the horizon and is set to go down at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Whittaker believes that with the right game plan, Covington will get the job done. The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Honestly, I've seen Covington fight live and it's something else. I think if Covington can get in there and take Masvidal down, and just hold him down, I think he can get it done."

Watch Robert Whittaker, along with other MMA fighters, give his take on the Covington vs. Masvidal bout below:

Many believe Colby Covington's wrestling-heavy style will overwhelm Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. Masvidal boasts a takedown defense percentage of 76% (according to UFC.com) and has done relatively well against wrestlers in the past.

Nevertheless, the majority of fans, fighters and pundits believe Covington will be able to implement his style in the fight and come away with the win. The duo used to train together at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida. There's a ton of footage of them wrestling on the mats and 'Chaos' seemingly has the upper hand during most exchanges.

Watch Covington and Masvidal training together at ATT below:

The long-running beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

While the welterweight duo are now rivals, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were once extremely close friends and inseparable roommates. Things quickly turned sour between them around 2018, when 'Chaos' won the interim title. Covington and Masvidal have different stories on why their relationship fell apart.

Covington gave his side of the story during an interview with The MacLife. 'Chaos' believes that 'Gamebred' couldn't stand to watch his friend win the interim title and rise in popularity. He said:

"It was three years ago or two and half years ago when I was in the locker room and I'd just beat Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title and the President had called me that day... I think he [Jorge Masvidal] saw all the hype I was generating and he didn't like that. He has a big ego and he couldn't put his ego aside for the friendship. He didn't like that I was getting the spotlight more and I was rising above him in the ranks."

Watch Covington address his feud with Masvidal in the clip below:

Jorge Masvidal remains outspoken about his dislike for Colby Covington. 'Gamebred' has slammed Covington for his treatment of the coaches and fighters at ATT on numerous occasions in the past.

Masvidal believes Covington will eventually turn his back on his new gym MMA Masters as well. The BMF title-holder recently revealed that their feud became so toxic that both fighters were allegedly "kicked out" of the gym.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. Speaking to @arielhelwani, @GamebredFighter revealed that an altercation with Colby Covington led to them both being "kicked out" of ATT.Masvidal was able to return to ATT, while Covington switched gyms. https://t.co/s0pqyhDbRl

Both fighters have lost to the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. They will be eager to come out on top and keep their championship aspirations alive with a win at UFC 272.

