Robert Whittaker reportedly out of scheduled bout with Marvin Vettori

Robert Whittaker may be out of his proposed UFC 275 clash against Marvin Vettori. A recent Twitter post from the Italian hinted as much.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori

I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev We’re back at this.I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite

The middleweight duo were set to collide in a pay-per-view clash in Singapore. Whittaker is currently the No.1-ranked middleweight contender on the roster. Vettori, on the other hand, occupies the No.3 spot. Fans were in anticipation of the fight between the high-profile middleweight contenders. However, it looks like Vettori may be facing someone other than the Australian on June 11.

Whittaker is coming off a loss against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. He took on 'The Last Stylebender' in a rematch in February. The Aussie lost a close if unanimous decision after being finished by Adesanya in the second round of their first clash at UFC 243.

Meanwhile, Vettori earned a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 in October last year. Like Whittaker, 'The Italian Dream' has two losses to the middleweight champion. He fought for the title at UFC 263 against Adesanya and lost a lopsided decision, having previously been on the wrong end of a split-decision against 'The Last Stylebender' in 2018. The 28-year-old is looking to earn another shot at the belt and a win over a former champion like Whittaker would have made his case stronger.

Watch Marvin Vettori's octagon interview after his win against Paulo Costa:

Marvin Vettori has been in great form recently

Marvin Vettori has won six out of his last eight UFC fights. His two losses came against Israel Adesanya in that time period. 'The Italian Dream' has defeated some of the top contenders in the division, including Jack Hermansson, Paulo Costa, and Kevin Holland.

'The Italian Dream' showed tremendous professionalism in his last fight against 'The Eraser'. The duo were scheduled for a main event at 185lbs. However, Costa came in heavy on fight week and the clash was rescheduled at light heavyweight.

Despite the change, the 28-year-old took the fight against a dangerous opponent in the 205lbs division. He managed to win a unanimous decision against the Brazilian.

With Whittaker now possibly out of UFC 275, we have to wait and see whether 'The Italian Dream' gets another opponent or is removed from the card.

