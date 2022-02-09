"I don't like his character" - Robert Whittaker doesn't see a friendship with Israel Adesanya in the future

Since his first outing against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, Robert Whittaker has shared a contentious relationship with the Kiwi. He recently doubled down on the same, ruling out the possibility of being friends in the future.

While in conversation with RT Sport MMA, Whittaker offered fans some insight into the nature of his relationship with the reigning UFC middleweight champion. He said:

"Yeah, I think we'll always be rivals. I think It's a personality thing. The fact that we're both middleweights, strikers, from that part of the world. I think we'll always be rivals."

When asked whether they could be on friendly terms in the future, 'The Reaper' answered:

"Probably not. I don't like the way he conducts himself. I don't like his character. It doesn't suit me."

Watch Robert Whittaker's interaction with RT Sport MMA right here:

In a previous interview with MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker revealed that he had allowed Israel Adesanya's trash talk to get in his head. This resulted in a relatively poor outing inside the octagon in their initial clash at UFC 243.

Israel Adesanya finished 'The Reaper' in the second frame of their clash at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Robert Whittaker reveals his mentality as a champion should he win at UFC 271

Robert Whittaker is currently hurtling towards his rematch against Israel Adesanya, which is set to go down at UFC 271 on February 12.

In the build-up to his fight, he offered fans some insight into the mindset he'll carry into his next fight should he emerge triumphant at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

'The Reaper' admitted that he was against the notion of making plans for what he'd do after winning the fight. He declared that the fight was too much of a wild card to plan for anything until it was over.

However, while in conversation with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, the Australian vowed that reclaiming the UFC middleweight title at UFC 271 will not alter his mentality or his actions in the future. He said:

"I know who I am now. I know why I do things. And the belt won't change that. The belt will just add more highlight to what I'm already doing, you know? And understanding that is a huge step for me."

Check out Robert Whittaker's interaction with Mike Heck right here:

