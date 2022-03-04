"I would have done the same thing" - Ronda Rousey sticks up for Cain Velasquez following his arrest

Ronda Rousey is the latest in a long list of athletes who have spoken out in support of Cain Velasquez following his arrest on Monday.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was detained and booked into the Santa Clara County jail earlier this week. Reports suggest he will be charged with attempted first-degree murder after shooting a man and unintentionally hitting another.

Like others in the MMA world, Rousey has let her thoughts be known over social media. The Olympic bronze medalist spoke up in defense of the 39-year-old Velasquez, claiming she would have reacted in the same way if the situation had happened to her.

She wrote on her Twitter:

"I would have done the same thing if not worse"

News reports suggest that Velasquez took action on a man who had allegedly abused and assaulted a younger relative of his. The man who was shot at by the MMA star reportedly performed indecent acts on his family member and other children while working at a local daycare center.

The Mexican-American is a beloved figure in combat sports. He is a two-time UFC champion with an NCAA Division I background and has previously been named 'Fighter of the Year' by numerous MMA outlets. He has even dabbled in pro wrestling and enjoyed a brief stint in the WWE.

Could Ronda Rousey make a UFC return?

After going 12-0 and becoming the most recognizable female star in combat sports, Ronda Rousey suffered a major setback that stunted her MMA career.

Holly Holm shocked the world when her head kick sent the now 35-year-old to the canvas to win the UFC women's bantamweight gold. Rousey was determined to get her title back despite admitting that she struggled for weeks after losing because she was never taught how to deal with a loss.

In search of redemption, 'Rowdy' returned to face Amanda Nunes for the 135 lb strap but came up short again, ultimately leaving her future in the sport in doubt.

She has since gone on to become a megastar with WWE. While no official report has confirmed or suggested a UFC comeback, a lot of money can be made if Ronda Rousey does decide to have one last fight.

