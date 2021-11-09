"I just love watching her" - Rose Namajunas reveals who is her favorite fighter in the UFC

Rose Namajunas thinks highly of Valentina Shevchenko.

Showering high praise on the UFC women's flyweight champion, Namajunas said Shevchenko is her favorite fighter in the promotion. The 29-year-old also added it was her honor to train with 'Bullet'.

Namajunas recently defeated Weili Zhang in a rematch at UFC 268. She won the razor-sharp contest via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46). Following her successful title defense, Shevchenko and Namajunas embraced each other backstage at the Madison Sqaure Garden.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again: I think Valentina (Shevchenko) is my favorite fighter," Namajunas told reporters at UFC 268 post-fight press conference. "Definitely one of my favorites. Huge honor definitely. Enjoyed training with her. I'm really happy for all the success she has. I just love watching her," she added.

Catch Rose Namajunas' comments on Shevchenko below (6:30):

Namajunas has now defeated Zhang for the second time. She had previously knocked out the Chinese star at UFC 261 in April earlier this year.

Shevchenko, on the other hand, boasts an eight-fight win streak, having defended the flyweight title on a total of six occasions. She last fought Lauren Murphy in September where she halted Murphy's win streak via TKO in the fourth round.

Rose Namajunas believes it would be 'logical' for her to fight Carla Esparza next

Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza locked horns inside the octagon for the first time in 2014. It was the 'Cookie Monster' who emerged victorious as she choked Namajunas out in third round to claim the inaugural UFC strawweight championship.

After encountering a few bumps on the road, Esparza has regained her momentum, winning all five of her last fights. Namajunas believes that is enough for her former foe to secure a rematch against her.

“She was on my mind before going into this one. That seems sort of like the logical step, but I’ve got to see what the UFC is thinking I guess. But yeah, I would love to fight Carla," Rose Namajunas added at UFC 268 post-fight press conference.

Dana White, however, doesn't seem to agree with the strawweight champion. The UFC president has suggested Namajunas may not fight Esparza in her next outing due to the 'Cookie Monster's' lack of activity recently.

