Rumble CEO offers Joe Rogan $100 million no-censorship deal to switch to their platform

Joe Rogan is being urged by Spotify's rival company to leave the media service provider amid ongoing controversy.

A new twist looms in the Rogan saga as up-and-coming content platform Rumble has reached out to the controversial podcaster. Spotify is on a $100 million deal as the exclusive platform for The Joe Rogan Experience. Rumble has now matched the aforementioned figure and made a "legit" offer to the renowned host. In a statement on Twitter, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote:

"Dear Joe, We stand with you, your guests, and your religion of fans in desire for real conversation. so would like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit."

Rumble @rumblevideo Hey @joerogan , we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski ... Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski... https://t.co/G7ahfNNjtP

Rogan's alleged misinformation about COVID-19 and usage of racial slurs were all extracted from JRE episodes on Spotify. As the controversy intensified, the platform took the heat as well. Soon after, the 54-year-old expressed his gratitude to the company for sticking with him.

Watch Rogan thank Spotify below:

Spotify is keeping Joe Rogan

The uproar has prompted Spotify to finally address the Rogan situation. As damage control, the company has decided to remove certain episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience. Currently, the total number of deleted episodes is 113.

The New York Times @nytimes A total of 113 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" — out of more than 1,700 since the podcast began — have now been deleted from Spotify since Rogan’s show became an exclusive offering there, according to the website JRE Missing, which tracks the show. nyti.ms/3ruTJR1 A total of 113 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" — out of more than 1,700 since the podcast began — have now been deleted from Spotify since Rogan’s show became an exclusive offering there, according to the website JRE Missing, which tracks the show. nyti.ms/3ruTJR1

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek believes that completely removing Rogan's podcast would be the wrong call. In a memo to his employees obtained by ABC News, Ek said:

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

Edited by John Cunningham