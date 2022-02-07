"He can just go back on YouTube" - Michael Bisping believes Spotify cancellation will not affect Joe Rogan

Michael Bisping does not believe any dispute between Joe Rogan and Spotify will lead to the end of his podcasting career.

Over the last few days, Rogan has been at the heart of some real controversy regarding racial slurs previously used on episodes of his podcast. This includes a viral compilation that saw him use the N-word on many occasions. Spotify has opted to remove over 100 episodes from the JRE library on their platform.

Some have said this proves they're trying to silence him, whereas others believe the company is simply following protocol. UFC commentator Michael Bisping has weighed in on the situation and suggested that he doesn't think Rogan is "done" regardless of what happens to his deal:

“No, Joe Rogan is not done. Listen, Joe Rogan is not done at all, because the reality is that he has the audience. A lot of people really enjoy his podcast, and it was huge before he went to Spotify. Of course, it’s nice to get $100 million a year from Spotify, and I don’t know what he was earning before but it was a lot. That’s why Spotify paid him that money in the first place to lure him over. So, if Spotify were to cancel Rogan, then he could just go back on YouTube. He could just do whatever, because his audience is still gonna be there.”

The support for Joe Rogan

A parade of fighters and general members of the public eye, have come out in support of Rogan and his podcast. They believe this is being done to take attention away from some of the general discussions Joe has had on JRE, implying that people want to censor him.

Rogan himself has come out and apologized for his remarks and some of the language he used. It doesn't seem as if his career is going to be over anytime soon.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me I don’t feel Joe Rogan is racist, and I don’t need white people telling me what he says is supposed to offend me

For now, the MMA world continues to watch on to see what further developments may or may not come from this.

