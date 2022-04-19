Brendan Schaub reveals Alexander Volkanovski only trains with fighters who compete at lightweight and higher

Brendan Schaub recently revealed that while filming an episode of Food Truck Diaries with Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion told him that he only trains with lightweights and above during his training camps.

'The Great' even went on to reveal to Schaub that his training consists of working with welterweights, middleweights and even light heavyweights as a way to improve and maintain his strength.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"He doesn't train with any other 145ers, 135ers, sure as f**k not 125ers. His entire camp consists of 155 and up, even light heavyweights. Because of his strength and power, that's why [he] works with them."

Brendan Schaub later divulged what Volkanovski said in regards to his training with higher-weight fighters. He quoted the champ as saying:

"I'm not throwing any shade on those guys but I definitely carry my own with those higher weights. I think one of the reasons of my power and strength is because I used to be 214 pounds."

Referring to his stature and size throughout, Alexander Volkanovski admitted to Schaub that even though he is a shorter guy and usually looks up at most men he has fought, he is almost definitely the strongest fighter in the division.

The Australian's work with fighters heavier than himself has likely helped to raise his level of strength and conditioning above those in the featherweight division. That's seemingly evidenced by his undefeated UFC record and three successful title defenses.

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Who is next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander Volkanovski is looking to cement his place as one of the greatest featherweights of all time. As of now, he is on course to do so.

'The Great' is undefeated in his 11 fights in the UFC and is coming off the back of three successful title defenses. They include a Fight of the Night performance against Brian Ortega and, most recently, a Performance of the Night against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has confirmed that he'd be interested in fighting Volkanovski for the chance to become the first three-weight titleholder in UFC history.

'Triple C' has been very vocal on Twitter about his desire to meet the featherweight champion in the octagon.

A trilogy fight against Max Holoway is also on the cards for the Australian, as the two featherweights were meant to meet for a third time earlier this year. 'Blessed' had to pull out of their fight due to injury, which led to 'The Korean Zombie' stepping in.

It is still unconfirmed who Alexander Volkanovski will face next, but we know he will be determined to maintain his undefeated record and remain at the top of the featherweight division.

