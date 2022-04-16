"Michael will fight you in a phone booth" - Scott Coker heaps praise on "true MMA fighter" Michael Chandler

Scott Coker heaped praise on Michael Chandler, calling him a "true MMA fighter".

Chandler has had a somewhat difficult start to his UFC career. He won his debut fight in the promotion via technical knockout. Since then, he has lost back-to-back fights, a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 257 and a bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

'Iron' had successful stints with Strikeforce and Bellator MMA before joining the UFC. He won the lightweight championship in the latter promotion.

Former CEO of Strikeforce and current president of Bellator MMA, Scott Coker in an interview with The Schmo heaped praise on Chandler:

"He's doing great. Michael [Chandler] is a tough kid. He always brought it. I love Michael. We still chat, you know, texting and we still communicate so I think he's doing a good job. I hope he keeps getting to the point and go get that belt... Michael will fight you in a phone booth. Intense kid, always in great shape. You know what kind of work that takes to get into that shape. He is a true MMA fighter."

Watch Scott Coker's comments on Michael Chandler below:

Chael Sonnen thinks Tony Ferguson's best days are not behind him, but Michael Chandler could expose his wrestling

Chael Sonnen sees Michael Chandler using the same blueprint that Tony Ferguson’s past opponents have.

Chandler, who’s coming off a 'Fight of the Year' against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, meets Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

In his three octagon bouts, former Bellator champ Chandler has thrilled fans with some entertaining battles and will look to snap a losing skid. But like Chandler, Sonnen thinks 'El Cucuy' still has plenty of fight left in him.

On his YouTube channel, Sonnen had the following to say:

“I do not believe Tony’s best days are behind him, and I don’t think Tony looked rusty in his last fight. I did not see a fighter that was underdriven or that had slowed down or that had lost his power, that had lost his timing. You can bet your a** Chandler’s not planning to come out and throw lefts and rights all night with Tony. He’s going to throw a left, follow with a right to get close to get to a double leg, to pick him up to put him down... I acknowledge there was a commonality in those fights, which was one position, and it was wrestling – which happens to be something that Michael Chandler is pretty good at."

Watch Chael Sonnen's views on Tony Ferguson vs. Chael Sonnen below:

