"I'm jealous of you guys that you get to watch me live" - Sean O'Malley calls himself 'the most entertaining fighter inside the cage'

Sean O'Malley believes he's the most entertaining MMA star in the world right now. The UFC bantamweight sensation recently admitted he was jealous of the people who get to watch him live.

Speaking to his brother on The BrOMalley Show podcast, 'Sugar' stressed that he keeps fans glued to their television sets whenever he enters the octagon.

"I think I'm the number one most entertaining fighter inside the cage in general overall. When you're watching a full fight card, who makes you feel the most just present in watching like you don't want to do something else... You want to watch just what I'm doing, dude. I watch on the screen as a fan when I watch my fights. I'm jealous of you guys that get a watch when I'm in there performing because it just looks magical. I look like I'm painting... It is poetic. It's poetry in motion is what they call it I think. I'm just jealous of you guys that you guys get to watch me live. I have to watch myself on TV."

Watch Sean O'Malley in conversation with Daniel O'Malley below:

Sean O'Malley is 14-1 so far in his career. His only defeat came against No.13 bantamweight contender Marlon Vera at UFC 252 last August.

Sean O'Malley is scheduled to take on Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 in December

Sean O'Malley is without a doubt one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. He will next face the No.15-ranked Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11. A victory against the Brazilian would propel 'Sugar' into the bantamweight rankings.

O'Malley's third encounter of the year will open 2021's final pay-per-view main card. The event will be headlined by a lightweight championship clash between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/HDx5MX3ZBR

The co-main event of the night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will pit UFC women's bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes against No.5-ranked contender Julianna Pena.

Sean O'Malley has already fought twice in 2021. He racked up two third-round stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida and Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 and UFC 264, respectively.

