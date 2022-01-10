"Tyson Fury would probably piece him up" - Sean O'Malley not confident about Francis Ngannou's chances against 'The Gypsy King'

Sean O'Malley is not confident about Francis Ngannou's chances against boxing sensation Tyson Fury.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou and WBC heavyweight titlist Fury went back and forth on Twitter recently, teasing a potential matchup between the superstar duo under special rules sometime in the future.

During a podcast with his brother Daniel O'Malley, 'Sugar' stressed that despite having the power to knock out 'The Gypsy King', 'The Predator' would largely struggle in boxing.

"Ngannou vs. Fury potential boxing fight. If I'm being real, I've seen Ngannou throw [punches] like he doesn't have a lot of boxing skills. If you see how he throws some of his punches, it's not like a good one too. It's not even close [to Fury's level]. With that being said, he could still catch him. He's got that much f***ing power. Ngannou's probably got more power than Wilder I'd say... So if they're in a boxing ring, Francis is so big and terrifying but Tyson Fury would probably piece him up," said O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley speak about Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury and more in episode 48 of The BrOMalley Show podcast below:

Tyson Fury might not fight mandatory WBC challenger Dillian Whyte next

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was instructed by the World Boxing Council last month to negotiate a deal to fight mandatory challenger and interim titleholder Dillian Whyte next.

After an initial round of conversations with Whyte's team, Fury's promoter Bob Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, claimed that 'The Villain's management was being 'greedy' and his client would fight someone else in March this year.

The WBC has now asked both sides to agree to a 80/20 split.

Whyte's promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport, has told talkSPORT that his team will appeal the WBC's ruling and go to purse bids even if it means Fury vs. Whyte could be postponed.

"There was a ruling from the WBC of an 80/20 split [for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte] We don't agree with that, we do not feel we should accept that. That'll be appealed against. If that's the final ruling and we have to go to purse bids, we will bid what we feel the value of that fight is," said Hearn.

Watch Eddie Hearn in conversation with boxing journalist James Savundra below:

