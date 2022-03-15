Sean O'Malley explains why Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal "makes sense"

Sean O'Malley recently offered fans some insight into the prospects of a potential clash between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. He argued that the fight would be a considerable draw considering the similar fighting styles of McGregor and Masvidal.

While in conversation on the BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' discussed the potential of the clash with his brother. The two admitted that a return to the 155-pound division for McGregor seemed unlikely, especially considering his current physical stature.

The duo suggested that McGregor should compete in the welterweight division upon his return to the octagon. Sean O'Malley further stated that as McGregor and Masvidal are coming off losses, the fight would be an ideal situation for them.

"I think Conor-Jorge makes sense right now... It'd be a knockout, 400% sure. 500% sure... I don't even know if he [McGregor] can make 155 pounds. Let's be real. 170 pounds is probably more realistic."

Conor McGregor is currently coming off a series of two losses against Dustin Poirier. He was first finished in the second round of their scrap at UFC 257. What followed was a first-round doctor's stoppage in their next fight at UFC 264 after the Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is coming off three consecutive losses. Two of those setbacks came at the hands of Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 and UFC 261. His most recent loss came against Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Conor McGregor commemorates St. Patrick's Day with a show of his strength

In a recent post on Instagram, Conor McGregor shared his own take on St. Patrick's Day with his fans.

He referred to a day of training as "St. Practice day." McGregor was documented executing 12 weighted chin-ups flawlessly as a nod to his beloved beverage, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

In the caption, he wrote:

"A tasty Proper Twelve weighted pulls ups in support of Proper Whiskey’s 'St. Practice day!'"

'The Notorious' has been licking his wounds ever since he was shackled to the sidelines after his UFC 264 loss against 'The Diamond'. However, the Crumlin native is expected to make his way back to the octagon later this year.

