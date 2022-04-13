×
Create
Notifications

Sean O'Malley explains why it "makes sense" for Logan Paul to call out Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett (left), Logan Paul (right)
Paddy Pimblett (left), Logan Paul (right)
Will Miles
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 13, 2022 10:53 PM IST
News

Sean O'Malley has said it is no surprise that Logan Paul has called out upcoming UFC prospect Paddy Pimblett.

The bantamweight contender, on a three-fight win streak, joked that it would be a while before someone as popular as 'The Maverick' called him out. 'Sugar' feels it made sense for Paul to choose Pimblett, who is amassing quite a following in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett was quick to respond to Logan Paul's claim that it would be a fight the fans would love to see.

Everyone loves talking about the bad man 🤗😎 nice one fella @LoganPaul 👊🏻 twitter.com/MMAFighting/st…

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett made his UFC debut in 2021. He has two victories in as many fights and gave a memorable performance at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. After surviving a small scare from an early knockdown in the first exchange, Pimblett rallied and locked in a rear-naked choke to defeat Rodrigo Vargas in the first round.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', O'Malley explained why it made sense for Logan Paul to call Pimblett out:

"I think it makes sense... I don't think these guys pay too much attention. He probably looks at him and Paddy's fat as s**t, like he's 200 pounds and thinks yeah I'm around that weight."

Furthermore, 'Sugar' stated that Pimblett's rising UFC stock and devil-may-care persona has put him on Logan Paul's radar. The more eyes on the pair, the more money a potential clash will generate. This is why Logan isn't choosing a name without any momentum behind it.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interview with 'The Schmo' here:

Paddy Pimblett and his weight gain

After weighing in at 70kg (154lbs) for his fight against Rodrigo Vargas, Paddy Pimblett has since been piling on the pounds. Recently, he bloated to 89kg (196lbs). Now, he will be heading back to San Diego to return to his training routine.

'The Baddy' has been outspoken about his weight. He maintains that fighters who stay in shape all year round aren't happy because their training regimes are gruesome. Speaking to the press after his victory in March, the lightweight contender said he'd rather be "fat and happy" than keep his six pack all year round.

Paddy Pimblett talks to Cage Warrior's Edith Labelle about his weight here:

"𝙄 𝙘𝙖𝙣'𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙗𝙚 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙮 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙄'𝙢 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙨𝙤𝙣..." 🤣@EdithLabelle caught up with @theufcbaddy at #CW136 in Manchester.Full interview: youtu.be/6gqaXsLoyow https://t.co/58jpfkHcTJ
Also Read Article Continues below

It's no surprise that Pimblett is building relationships with other fighters on the roster. His popularity is growing and his new friendship with Sean O'Malley is a testament to that. For now, the Brit remains unranked in the UFC lightweight division. However, he will be aiming to fight a ranked opponent soon enough to begin his journey up the rankings.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी