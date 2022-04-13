Sean O'Malley explains why it "makes sense" for Logan Paul to call out Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley has said it is no surprise that Logan Paul has called out upcoming UFC prospect Paddy Pimblett.

The bantamweight contender, on a three-fight win streak, joked that it would be a while before someone as popular as 'The Maverick' called him out. 'Sugar' feels it made sense for Paul to choose Pimblett, who is amassing quite a following in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett was quick to respond to Logan Paul's claim that it would be a fight the fans would love to see.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett made his UFC debut in 2021. He has two victories in as many fights and gave a memorable performance at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. After surviving a small scare from an early knockdown in the first exchange, Pimblett rallied and locked in a rear-naked choke to defeat Rodrigo Vargas in the first round.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', O'Malley explained why it made sense for Logan Paul to call Pimblett out:

"I think it makes sense... I don't think these guys pay too much attention. He probably looks at him and Paddy's fat as s**t, like he's 200 pounds and thinks yeah I'm around that weight."

Furthermore, 'Sugar' stated that Pimblett's rising UFC stock and devil-may-care persona has put him on Logan Paul's radar. The more eyes on the pair, the more money a potential clash will generate. This is why Logan isn't choosing a name without any momentum behind it.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interview with 'The Schmo' here:

Paddy Pimblett and his weight gain

After weighing in at 70kg (154lbs) for his fight against Rodrigo Vargas, Paddy Pimblett has since been piling on the pounds. Recently, he bloated to 89kg (196lbs). Now, he will be heading back to San Diego to return to his training routine.

'The Baddy' has been outspoken about his weight. He maintains that fighters who stay in shape all year round aren't happy because their training regimes are gruesome. Speaking to the press after his victory in March, the lightweight contender said he'd rather be "fat and happy" than keep his six pack all year round.

Paddy Pimblett talks to Cage Warrior's Edith Labelle about his weight here:

It's no surprise that Pimblett is building relationships with other fighters on the roster. His popularity is growing and his new friendship with Sean O'Malley is a testament to that. For now, the Brit remains unranked in the UFC lightweight division. However, he will be aiming to fight a ranked opponent soon enough to begin his journey up the rankings.

