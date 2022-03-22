"That was cool" - Sean O'Malley reacts to comparing his stardom to Paddy Pimblett's

Dana White recently compared Paddy Pimblett to Sean O'Malley after 'The Baddy' claimed an impressive submission win against Rodrigo 'Kazula' Vargas at UFC London.

In a recent episode of the Timbo Sugar Show, Sean O'Malley was excited after the UFC president praised him and Paddy Pimblett for their emerging star power.

Reacting to White's comments, 'Sugar' said:

"The Schmo asked him, his comparison to Paddy super stardom or whatever to the sugar show and he said It's f*cking. These guys that are out of the country, are in the United States, have like a whole country behind them. But when you can become a star in the United States, that's rare. Because the U.S doesn't really do that. They don't really back a fighter like Conor, Paddy or the other guys...That was cool."

You can check out the entire episode of the Timbo Sugar Show below:

Paddy Pimblett dismisses Sean O'Malley fight talk

Paddy Pimblett and Sean O'Malley are two of the top upcoming prospects on the UFC roster. Despite both competing in two different weight divisions, fans have been expecting a fight between the two young stars.

However, Pimblett dismissed the idea of fighting O'Malley in a recent interview on the Anything Goes with James English podcast.

The Liverpool native stated:

"If he wants to fight me, lad, I'll fight him especially because how much smaller he is but as I say we're on different paths. He's a 135er, I'm a 155er, 20 pounds in between us. To be honest the UFC will not want to put us together because they want to keep us going on an opposite trajectory on our own, you know what I mean? That's it, it's business for them. They are not stupid. They are going to want to keep us apart. They'll probably even have us as a guest on a f***ing show together or something."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's take on a potential O'Malley fight:

Paddy Pimblett claimed his second consecutive win in the UFC as he submitted Vargas on the main card of UFC London. The Liverpool native secured the win at the 3:49 mark in the first round. He currently holds a professional record of 18 wins and 3 losses.

O'Malley, on the other hand, is on a three-fight win streak with his latest win over Raulian Paiva via TKO in the 1st round. 'Sugar' currently holds a professional record of 15 wins with only 1 loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

