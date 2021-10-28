"What's up with Conor talking about people's wives?" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor's verbal spat with Tony Ferguson

Sean O'Malley has reacted to the recent Twitter beef between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

The two lightweights recently traded barbs with each other after Ferguson accused McGregor of taking growth hormones. 'El Cucuy' also called the former two-division UFC champion "mentally weak" and "fragile."

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT @TheNotoriousMMA Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy @TheNotoriousMMA Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pussy https://t.co/mtYmMRWU4r

Unsurprisingly, McGregor was quick to respond. The Irishman claimed that he's in possession of a video sent to him by Ferguson's wife that showed 'El Cucuy' "screaming" and "crying" as he "smashes his house up." McGregor's tweets have since been deleted, but they can be seen here.

Speaking on the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley reacted to McGregor's comments. 'Sugar' said:

"What's up with Conor talking about people's wives dude... Khabib's dad, Dustin's wife. He's going hard in the pain... Push the buttons."

Sean O'Malley went on to reveal that he would prefer to watch a fight between Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson over a McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy bout.

"I would watch Conor vs. Nate, one hundred percent. But I would rather Conor vs. Tony... Both perfect time in their careers, you know... I think that would be a sick fight. I hope that fight happens. Because Conor needs... Dude, we need to see our boy get a dub. It's been a minute."

You can check out the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

What is the likelihood that Conor McGregor fights Tony Ferguson next?

Tony Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor may well be the most logical step for both men right now.

McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier. His recent altercations outside of the octagon have also somewhat tarnished his public image.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak, having come up short against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson. Both men are much in need of some good press and still hold enough name value to headline a pay-per-view event.

A win for either man would likely catapult them straight back into the top five of the division. The inevitable amount of media attention that surrounds every McGregor fight would also shine a spotlight on both stars.

