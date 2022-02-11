"I plan on being up there" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Israel Adesanya becoming the 'second-highest paid fighter' in the UFC

Sean O'Malley has reacted to recent news of Israel Adesanya becoming the second-highest-paid active fighter on the UFC roster.

'Suga' was quick to commend 'The Last Stylebender' for the deal. He then went on to express his desire to achieve the same in the not so distant future.

In an interview with The Schmo, the UFC bantamweight said:

"Second highest-paid fighter in the UFC, like on the current roster? Yeah I mean, that's interesting. That's well-deserved, 100%. I have two more fights on my contract and I plan on being up there in the highest-paid... It's the entertainment business, and when it comes to the entertainment business, nobody does like the 'Suga Show', so after these last two fights, I'm going to get a good-looking contract."

O'Malley recently revealed that he is expecting a better contract extension after he's done with the last two fights on his current contract.

The flashy bantamweight recently spoke with Brendan Schaub and discussed how the extension will be financially lucrative and incentivise him to take on top-ranked opponents.

'Suga' is currently ranked No.12 in the rankings and will look to indulge in high-profile fights against the cream of the crop at bantamweight in the near future.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya recently signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, per a statement released by his management company, Paradigm Sports. Interestingly, Conor McGregor, who is the current highest-paid athlete in the promotion, is also represented by Paradigm.

Seemingly excited for the upcoming UFC 271 showdown, McGregor recently praised 'The Last Stylebender' for his achievements inside the octagon and commended the middleweight king for being a high-level performer.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Don’t just fight! Perform!

back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @espn #AndStill twitter.com/aaronbronstete… Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Per a release from @ParadigmSports , Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts." Per a release from @ParadigmSports, Israel Adesanya has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, making him "one of the top paid athletes in the history of mixed martial arts." Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster!Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

Sean O'Malley believes he'd get knocked out in the first round if he fought Israel Adesanya

Recently, Sean O'Malley decided to have a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. When asked how a possible matchup between him and Israel Adesanya would go down, 'Suga' was blatantly honest with his response. He admitted that he'd get knocked out in the first round if he ever fought 'The Last Stylebender' in the octagon.

"I get KO’d in the first", said O'Malley to the fan.

Although a fight between these two striking specialists would never take place due to the vast difference in their competitive weights, it is certainly intriguing to imagine how the two would perform if they hypothetically meet inside the octagon.

O'Malley, like Adesanya, is supremely skilled, armed with his fluid and clinical striking and has a similar aura to his style as the Kiwi.

As of now, Adesanya will focus on defending his belt against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, while O'Malley is waiting for his next fight to be scheduled.

