"I plan on being up there" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Israel Adesanya becoming the 'second-highest paid fighter' in the UFC

Sean O&#039;Malley (left), Israel Adesanya (right) [Credits: @stylebender via Instagram]
kanakshukrey
Modified Feb 11, 2022 02:00 PM IST
News

Sean O'Malley has reacted to recent news of Israel Adesanya becoming the second-highest-paid active fighter on the UFC roster.

'Suga' was quick to commend 'The Last Stylebender' for the deal. He then went on to express his desire to achieve the same in the not so distant future.

In an interview with The Schmo, the UFC bantamweight said:

"Second highest-paid fighter in the UFC, like on the current roster? Yeah I mean, that's interesting. That's well-deserved, 100%. I have two more fights on my contract and I plan on being up there in the highest-paid... It's the entertainment business, and when it comes to the entertainment business, nobody does like the 'Suga Show', so after these last two fights, I'm going to get a good-looking contract."

Watch the full interview below:

O'Malley recently revealed that he is expecting a better contract extension after he's done with the last two fights on his current contract.

The flashy bantamweight recently spoke with Brendan Schaub and discussed how the extension will be financially lucrative and incentivise him to take on top-ranked opponents.

'Suga' is currently ranked No.12 in the rankings and will look to indulge in high-profile fights against the cream of the crop at bantamweight in the near future.

Sean O’Malley has eyes on a ‘fat f*cking contract’ and ‘killing spree’ in 2023 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/01/ufc-vi…

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya recently signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC, per a statement released by his management company, Paradigm Sports. Interestingly, Conor McGregor, who is the current highest-paid athlete in the promotion, is also represented by Paradigm.

Seemingly excited for the upcoming UFC 271 showdown, McGregor recently praised 'The Last Stylebender' for his achievements inside the octagon and commended the middleweight king for being a high-level performer.

Can’t wait to see Izzy Style back in the Octagon this weekend! One of the true remaining high level fighter/performer athletes we have on the roster! Don’t just fight! Perform! @stylebender back in the Octagon this week! Only on PPV! @ufc @espn #AndStill twitter.com/aaronbronstete…

Sean O'Malley believes he'd get knocked out in the first round if he fought Israel Adesanya

Recently, Sean O'Malley decided to have a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. When asked how a possible matchup between him and Israel Adesanya would go down, 'Suga' was blatantly honest with his response. He admitted that he'd get knocked out in the first round if he ever fought 'The Last Stylebender' in the octagon.

"I get KO’d in the first", said O'Malley to the fan.
@McGregorRousey I get KO’d in the first

Although a fight between these two striking specialists would never take place due to the vast difference in their competitive weights, it is certainly intriguing to imagine how the two would perform if they hypothetically meet inside the octagon.

O'Malley, like Adesanya, is supremely skilled, armed with his fluid and clinical striking and has a similar aura to his style as the Kiwi.

As of now, Adesanya will focus on defending his belt against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, while O'Malley is waiting for his next fight to be scheduled.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Practicing patience ⏳✨ #UFC271 📝 https://t.co/xVmNZeFFKN

Edited by David Andrew
