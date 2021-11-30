"You went in depth on every other answer and you say slick?" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor's short take on his boxing skills

Sean O’Malley has responded to MMA megastar Conor McGregor praising his striking skills, particularly his boxing. McGregor recently replied to a Twitter user’s question regarding O’Malley’s striking skills and simply stated that the rising bantamweight star’s skills are “slick.”

O’Malley, on his part, took to Twitter to express his respect towards Conor McGregor after the Irishman’s tweet.

Back in September of this year, Sean O’Malley met and spoke with Conor McGregor at a Dallas Cowboys football game. O’Malley later highlighted that he was happy about finally having a face-to-face conversation with the UFC icon.

Furthermore, their Twitter exchanges transpired a few days back, and Sean O’Malley has now seemingly suggested that he’d like to have seen Conor McGregor offer a more detailed analysis of his striking skills. In an edition of The Timbo SugarShow podcast hosted by Sean O’Malley and his head coach Tim Welch, ‘Suga’ stated the following regarding Conor McGregor’s tweet:

“And isn’t that cool? I’m like, slick, Conor? You couldn’t have; you went in depth on every other answer and you say slick? What’s that mean?” Tim Welch indicated that Conor McGregor was being appreciative of Sean O’Malley’s skills. ‘Suga’ chimed in by adding, “Oh, yes, it looks pretty slick.”

Watch Sean O’Malley address Conor McGregor’s tweet regarding his striking, as well as other topics, in the video below:

Sean O’Malley is set to return at UFC 269 this December, whereas Conor McGregor is likely to return in mid-2022

The 27-year-old Sean O’Malley is coming off an impressive third-round TKO win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July of this year. Widely regarded as one of the top prospects in MMA today, O’Malley has been touted by many as a future UFC bantamweight champion.

Sean O’Malley is set to face Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11th. This matchup is expected to be a pivotal one for ‘Suga’ as he attempts to continue his winning ways and climb the UFC bantamweight rankings.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. Their lightweight matchup transpired at UFC 264 in July and witnessed McGregor suffer a gruesome leg injury. ‘Notorious’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Conor McGregor has been working on recovering from the injury and has vowed to return stronger than ever. The Irishman recently emphasized that he’d like to face whoever holds the UFC lightweight title when he returns to the octagon next year.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has also noted that he could be cleared for full MMA sparring by April 2022, reiterating the belief that he’ll make his comeback in mid-2022.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Chewy @Chewy9991 @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon @TheNotoriousMMA When you targetting to be fully healed and back in the octagon I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat… I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! twitter.com/chewy9991/stat…

