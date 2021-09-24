Sean O'Malley reveals what Conor McGregor told him when they met at the Dallas Cowboys game

Sean O'Malley had a chance meeting with Conor McGregor during last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

O'Malley said that after finally getting a chance to speak with McGregor, he considers the Irishman one of his "boys." The 26-year-old did not divulge what the conversation was about but revealed one thing McGregor told him.

In the most recent episode of his YouTube show, O'Malley said:

"One thing he did say was that [my] last fight was a beautiful performance. Like dude, I have elite-level striking. I have some crazy s*** that people just can't do. An elite-level striker like Conor sees that. Izzy sees that. They're fans of, not even me, (but) of just what I'm capable of doing."

The up-and-comer said he doesn't necessarily believe McGregor is a fan of his but said it was apparent that the Irishman respects him as a fellow striker. Ultimately, O'Malley said meeting 'The Notorious' was a pleasant experience for him as McGregor is one of the people he looks up to.

"So it was cool. It was cool finally meeting Conor. He was probably the only person that... he's really someone I really have taken a lot of inspiration from."

O'Malley and McGregor fought in the same event the last time they were in action. The young superstar kicked off the UFC 264 main card action with a dominant performance over Kris Moutinho.

Meanwhile, McGregor headlined the main event as he took on Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated trilogy bout. Unfortunately, the Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury that unceremoniously ended the night.

Conor McGregor comments on Sean O'Malley's post with words of encouragement

It appears that Sean O'Malley wasn't exaggerating when he claimed that he and Conor McGregor were somewhat close. The bantamweight whippersnapper posted a picture of himself with McGregor on Instagram and another video of the two of them having a friendly chat.

McGregor seemed to have appreciated the gesture as he left a cordial comment on O'Malley's post. In two separate comments, the former two-division UFC champion wrote, "#lefthandnailbomb" and "Let's go young Sugar."

