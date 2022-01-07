Sean O'Malley reveals when he's targeting a return to the octagon

Sean O'Malley has revealed when he is targeting a return to the octagon following his dominant first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 last month.

The No.12-ranked bantamweight contender wants to fight next in April, provided there's a pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. He claimed that UFC 272 on March 5 is too soon for him.

Speaking on episode 170 of the Timbo SugarShow podcast, O'Malley added that he has some minor fractures in his knee and would like to start training again as soon as possible.

"I am probably going to fight around April, depending on when they have cards in Vegas. They have a card on March 5, but that is too soon. I have to f***ing train, dude. I actually got an MRI and they said I have some small fractures in my knee... The new Sanabul gloves should be dropping in soon. They are the ones we are using for camps. They should drop in and I would probably fight in April. Same old s**t, new days."

'Sugar' holds a 15-1 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far and has claimed post-fight bonus cheques in six of his seven UFC appearances.

Could Marlon Vera vs. Sean O'Malley 2 happen this year?

The only fighter to defeat Sean O'Malley to date is No.8-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera. They fought in the co-main event of UFC 252 back in August 2020.

Though Vera knocked him out in the first round back, O'Malley has consistently maintained that he only lost due to a leg injury and his opponent was lucky. The Montana native suffered a case of 'drop foot' after a kick from 'Chito' seemingly landed to his peroneal nerve.

Vera vs. O'Malley 2 will be much bigger than the first fight considering the fact both are ranked and on winning streaks now. The pair also have a significant amount of bad blood between them following numerous comments in recent months.

