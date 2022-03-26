"It is what it is" - Sean O'Malley shares his opinion on Paddy Pimblett's UFC London pay

Sean O'Malley recently gave his opinion on the paycheck Paddy Pimblett received after his recent glory at UFC London.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley along with his brother Daniel O'Malley discussed several topics right from the recent performances at UFC London to the UFC looking to book a Figueiredo vs. Moreno for the fourth time.

At one point in the episode, the duo also discussed the recent news of Paddy Pimblett getting underpaid after his win at UFC London.

Vaguely sharing his thoughts on Pimblett's paycheck issue, 'Sugar' said:

"Paddy said he made 12-12 [$12,000 to show and an extra $12,000 for the win]. I don't know, it's f*cking uh, it is what it is dude."

You can check out the recent video of Sean O'Malley as he discussed on several topics below:

After Pimblett's pay was made public, the UFC was once again chastised over fighter pay. The Liverpool native revealed that he was paid $12,000 to appear and an additional $12,000 to win against 'Kazula' Vargas.

Check out Paddy Pimblett as he reveals his earnings from UFC London below:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Paddy the Baddy and Dana better be prepared to get his wallet out because he won't be getting @theufcbaddy on a 24K discount for much longer.Paddy the Baddy and @MeatballMolly joined @DavePortnoyShow after lighting up London: youtube.com/watch?v=CJ47CE… Dana better be prepared to get his wallet out because he won't be getting @theufcbaddy on a 24K discount for much longer.Paddy the Baddy and @MeatballMolly joined @DavePortnoyShow after lighting up London: youtube.com/watch?v=CJ47CE… https://t.co/0wPMQESri9

Eddie Hearn gives his take on UFC’s pay structure following controversy regarding Paddy Pimblett’s London payment

In a recent interview with Boxing King Media, British promoter Eddie Hearn seemed to justify Pimblett’s London payout as compared to boxers. The Brit was of the view that the UFC provided its fighters with many benefits, including training facilities and sponsorships.

Hearn said:

"It's a different kind of structure in the UFC and there are a lot of benefits of being with the UFC. Particularly when you talk about training facilities and you talk about sponsorships as well and stuff like that. I don't know enough about the business, what I can tell you is being up close and personal to it, every one of those fighters who won, got out of the octagon, ran around and cuddled Dana White."

The Brit also praised Dana White for his efforts and claimed that the UFC President cared about his fighters.

"So, the fighters appear to be happy. There has to be a reason that those fighters are happy so and UFC do a great job and they're a great buisness as well and again, not just saying it because his hospitality was good, Dana White cares about the fighters, he cares about the sport, I can see it," Hearn said.

Check out Hearn’s full interview with Boxing King Media below:

Edited by wkhuff20