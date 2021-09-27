"That'd be sick" - Sean O'Malley on who he thinks Nick Diaz should fight next

Following Nick Diaz's first UFC fight since 2015, Sean O'Malley has revealed who he would like to see the MMA legend face off against next. Diaz made his long-awaited return last weekend at UFC 266, where he rematched 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler.

'Diablo' ultimately came up short against Lawler, succumbing to a third-round TKO loss. However, he still gave his fans some classic Nick Diaz moments, using his boxing to devastating effect at times.

At the time of writing it is currently unknown if Nick Diaz will compete again in the UFC octagon. If he does, there will no doubt be a plethora of potential opponents lining up to face the Stockton legend.

Sean O'Malley recently discussed Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler's rematch on his TimboSugarShow podcast, he stated:

"That was one the sickest fights ever. Just two f***ing dogs... There's just not a lot of guys that bring that f***ing level of hype dude."

O'Malley's co-host Tim Welch then went on to ask him who he believed Nick Diaz should fight next, should he compete again. Sean O'Malley initially considered both Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, before appearing to settle on 'Platinum' Mike Perry. He had the following to say:

"Kamaru (Usman)? Nick versus even Jorge (Masvidal)? Oh, Nick vs. Mike Perry could be sick. Nick might dog him. Just outbox him. That'd be sick, Nick Perry would be sick."

Who will Sean O'Malley fight next?

Whilst Nick Diaz's future in the UFC is currently unknown, Sean O'Malley will certainly fight again. He has previously stated that he is targeting a return in December, with Brian Kelleher hinting that he may well be 'Suga's upcoming opponent.

However, Sean O'Malley has recently called out former champion Petr Yan, who was initially set to rematch current bantamweight champion Aljamian Sterling at UFC 267. Sterling recently announced that he has been deemed medically unfit, leaving Yan in need of an opponent.

It seems likely that it will be Cory Sandhagen who is picked to face Yan, but should he not be an option, O'Malley has firmly placed his name in the hat.

