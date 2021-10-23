"It just sounded weird" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Conor McGregor allegedly punching Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Sean O’Malley opined that the story of Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti claiming Conor McGregor attacked him sounds “weird.”

The alleged attack took place during Conor McGregor’s recent trip to Italy. In an edition of The BrOMalley Show, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel addressed the much-discussed topic. 'Suga' said:

“I heard the story, and it just sounded weird. He (Conor McGregor) asked the couple (Francesco Facchinetti and his wife) to go with them (McGregor and his fiancé), and then he just cracked him. That’s what I heard. I don’t know, dude. I’m not surprised.”

Furthermore, Sean and Daniel O’Malley harked back to the 2019 Dublin pub incident when Conor McGregor punched an older gentleman after the latter allegedly refused to drink McGregor’s Proper Number Twelve whiskey.

Sean O’Malley suggested that if it weren’t for the video that showed Conor McGregor punching the man, 'Suga' would’ve probably been unsure whether or not to believe the news.

Regardless, O’Malley reiterated his belief that regarding the incident between Conor McGregor and Francesco Facchinetti, there could be more than what meets the eye. Moreover, ‘Suga’ proceeded to explain that perhaps the Irishman's alcohol consumption played a role in the alleged altercation:

“It’s hard to say ‘cause a lot of times you see Conor, he’s drinking. He’s out, he’s trying to give Johnny Depp a drink. And, dude, just alcohol is just inflammation. It’s just poison to your body… Like, when I did it, it was right after a fight, and I think it was on the weekend.” O’Malley then jested, “It was like a Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday kind of thing, you know.” He continued, “When I did it, it was just a couple of days in a row, then I’d be good. His seems just to be kind of like an everyday thing...which is a lot of people, I think. It’s sad. I wanna see Conor be Conor. I wanna see him drop people.”

You can watch Sean O’Malley and his brother discuss the Conor McGregor-Francesco Facchinetti incident in the video below:

Conor McGregor’s legal issues and highly anticipated comeback

Francesco Facchinetti recently confirmed that he’s filed a police complaint against Conor McGregor and plans to hold ‘Notorious’ accountable for what he claims was an unprovoked attack. The consensus is that additional details regarding the legal battle between Facchinetti and the MMA megastar are likely to unravel in the days to come.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264 https://t.co/eQe9fa09YJ

Meanwhile, the combat sports community eagerly awaits the return of Conor McGregor. ‘Notorious’ has been recovering from a severe leg injury he suffered in July of this year. He’s expected to recover and return to the octagon in 2022.

