"PTSD made me the man I am" - Sean Strickland goes on a Twitter rant on making "friends with your demons" 

Sean Strickland recently went on a Twitter rant. He stated that he used to question people with PTSD but eventually learned to embrace his own PTSD. The middleweight contender wrote:

"I use to think men with PTSD were p****s lmao. "I get social anxiety" "I'm violent" "I'm depressed" PTSD made me the man I am today.. I love it! Lmao. I wanna go in a dark room and burn my arm and hate myself lmao! Just make friends with your DEMONS, they're not so bad."

Check out the tweet below:

The Xtreme Couture product also said he was "bitter" at the military for not letting him join when he was 20-years-old:

"You guys I'm also really f*****g bitter when it comes to the military.. Bunch of p*****s. I was 20, broke, sleeping in gyms riding my bike around. I walked into a recruiters office and said "my life sucks, how can I join pretty much the guy told me to get fucked lol!!!!!"

In recent times, Strickland has developed a reputation for making comments that others have deemed unusual. However, his long-time friend Chael Sonnen believes that 'Tarzan' is simply playing a character. Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick thinks that the middleweight is just brutally honest.

Chael Sonnen thinks the UFC is looking to match-up Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland is currently on a six-fight win streak and is the number-four ranked contender in the middleweight division. He most recently defeated Jack Hermansson via split decision at UFC Vegas 47.

There is speculation that Jared Cannonier will get the next crack at Israel Adesanya. However, 'Tarzan' could manouver his way into the next title shot after 'The Killa Gorilla.'

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen suggested that the UFC had already decided to book a fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. The 44-year-old believes that a win would almost certainly guarantee Strickland a title shot. Sonnen said:

"It is crystal clear Sean Strickland [is] one win away [from a title shot]… Well then, let’s go back to the rumor at hand which is Paulo Costa. I love in a fight when we have a semi-final match. When we have a number one contender's match, it's extremely rare. More common is to have a big match and if this guy wins, in this case, Sean Strickland, he gets to fight for the belt. But that doesn't mean it's a number one contender's match because if this guy, in this case Paulo Costa wins, he does not."

Watch the full video below:

Strickland is currently one of the most colorful characters in the UFC. If he can win his next fight, he might not be far away from a shot at the title.

