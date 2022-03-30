Sean Strickland roasts Paulo Costa for "losing his virginity" to Israel Adesanya on national television

Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa have been embroiled in a virtual spat for quite some time. Strickland recently went off on Costa for his UFC 253 loss at the hands of Israel Adesanya.

Costa's unbeaten streak in the UFC was brought to an end by 'The Last Stylebender' at the du Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in September 2020. Israel Adesanya managed to outstrike Costa, recording a second-round TKO win against the Brazilian.

While in conversation with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' went off on Paulo Costa, joking about the manner in which Adesanya humiliated 'The Eraser' after knocking him out in the second frame of their fight.

"I actually like [Paulo Costa]. I like him. He's, yeah, he's a good-looking dude, you know. Like, we all watched him lose his virginity to [Israel Adesanya]. That was a, that was a very, that was a big moment, you know. You don't often get to watch a man get tooken from the back on national television unless it's like PornHub or something and we all seen Paulo Costa on his knees with the dry hump. And Izzy that's not f***ing right man that was f***ed up."

Check out Sean Strickland's full interaction with Helen Yee below:

Sean Strickland backs Marvin Vettori to beat Robert Whittaker

In the same interaction with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland hedged his bets for the newly confirmed middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori.

Sean Strickland rallied behind 'The Italian Dream' to overcome the challenge presented by the Australian via decision.

"The thing about [Marvin Vettori], man. Like he is, speaking of women, speaking of emotional women, Marvin being one of them, Marvin, just like, he fights hard. He has like, he has a very strong belief in himself, you know. I think he's gonna take [Robert Whittaker] to places, deep water. He's gonna push hard. I think he's gonna grind out Whittaker to a decision. Absolutely."

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are slated to lock horns at UFC 275. The event will be hosted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The action is set to unfold on June 11, Saturday.

The fight card features two title fights with Glover Teixeira headlining the event alongside Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight strap. Valentina Shevchenko is expected to put her women's flyweight title on the line against Talia Santos in the co-main event.

