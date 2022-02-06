Watch: Sean Strickland's corner interaction with coach Eric Nicksick at UFC Fight Night 200 - "You having some fun here, you sick f***?"

Sean Strickland's coach Eric Nicksick was ensuring his pupil was having a great time fighting inside the octagon.

The UFC Vegas 47 main event did not end in a highlight-worthy finish from Strickland. However, he managed to stay in control for the majority of the bout. Strickland did quite a job utilizing his devastating jabs that regularly rocked Jack Hermansson all night. Overall, 'Tarzan' dominated the stand-up battle and it was enough to secure a split decision win over Hermansson.

Eric Nicksick was well aware that his fighter was doing a great job. A short clip from Jacob McDonald revealed how the interaction went down between the pair during one corner break. In the video, Nicksick could be heard raving about Strickland's performance and repeatedly asking if he was "having some fun."

"That's great! You having some fun yet? You sick f***? Holy s***! Beautiful!" Nicksick told Strickland in the video. "Hey, listen. I just need you to keep poking on the jab hand. Good job on the changing of the level with the body shot. That's gonna keep investing, right down the midline body shot. Reload it. Hey, you having fun?"

Watch Nicksick and Strickland's corner break below:

Sean Strickland unhappy with his own performance

After the fight, two judges gave the nod to Sean Strickland and favored him on the scorecards 49-46. One judge, on the other hand, handed the bout to Jack Hermansson with a score of 48-47.

Aware that his win over 'The Joker' wasn't a notable one, the California native beat himself up and apologized to the fans in his octagon interview. According to the 30-year-old, he was "being pansy" the entire time and knew that he should've "thrown more."

“I’m sorry guys,” Strickland said. “I was being a pansy. I should have stayed in the pocket and thrown. Maybe I let the pressure get to me. I was fighting like a b****. I think I just let the win bonus get the better of me. I should have stayed in the pocket and thrown more.”

Catch Strickland's full octagon interview below:

Nevertheless, this was Strickland's sixth win in a row in the octagon. The 30-year-old is one of the middleweights to keep an eye on and it will be interesting to see who he fights next.

