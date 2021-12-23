Sean Strickland throws shade at Jorge Masvidal for turning down Jake Paul's $5 million offer

After leaving no doubt against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul went as far as offering Jorge Masvidal $5M to fight him inside the squared circle, an offer that the Miami native publicly rejected. However, Sean Strickland recently took a shot at 'Gamebred' for the same after Black Sports Online's (BSO) founder Robert Littal highlighted the latter's career earnings in the UFC.

Jake Paul has had his eyes set on competing against fighters like Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor and more. However, 'Gamebred' is the only one to have received a verbal offer worth $5M to lock horns with 'The Problem Child'.

In a tweet, Black Sports Online's founder, Robert Littal, revealed that Jorge Masvidal had only earned $3.5-4M over the course of his UFC career. In response to the tweet, Sean Strickland was quick to troll Masvidal for rejecting the offer, taking a shot at the 'BMF' titleholder.

"I thought the exact same thing when reading this. Lmao," wrote Sean Strickland on Twitter.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Robert Littal BSO @BSO Jorge Masvidal says the $5 million Jake Paul offered him for a boxing match is chump change.



In 50 MMA fights Masvidal has made a total of $3.5-4 million in his career. Jorge Masvidal says the $5 million Jake Paul offered him for a boxing match is chump change. In 50 MMA fights Masvidal has made a total of $3.5-4 million in his career. I thought the exact same thing when reading this. Lmao....... twitter.com/BSO/status/147… I thought the exact same thing when reading this. Lmao....... twitter.com/BSO/status/147…

All said and done, Paul, Littal and Strickland are onto something as Masvidal's biggest pay-day was for $800,000 for the rematch with Kamaru Usman.

Therefore, a $5M payday against Jake Paul would most likely have been one of the biggest paydays for Jorge Masvidal.

Why did Jorge Masvidal shoot Jake Paul's offer down?

The biggest reason behind Jorge Masvidal dismissing a potential clash against Jake Paul was a lack of monetary benefit for the UFC and himself. He took to Twitter shortly after Jake Paul issued a call-out and declared that the UFC would never let him fight outside of the promotion for $5M.

He went on to demand $20M from the YouTuber-turned-boxer and suggested Paul make his way to the UFC should the promotion decline his improved offer.

"1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face," wrote Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Since a move to the UFC for Jake Paul seems highly unlikely, so does a fight between Paul and Masvidal in the near future. However, should 'Gamebred' choose to test the waters of free agency, a fight against 'The Problem Child' could be an extremely lucrative outing for him.

