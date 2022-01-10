Stephen Thompson reveals how he got his nickname 'Wonderboy'

Stephen Thompson has spoken candidly about how he received his iconic 'Wonderboy' nickname.

For many years now, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has been known as one of the friendliest faces on the UFC roster. In addition to that, he also happens to be one of the most technical fighters in his division. Many of his peers - as well as fans - have lauded the work he's put in over the course of his kickboxing and mixed martial arts career.

'Wonderboy' is considered to be one of the most notable nicknames in the game today. During an old interview, Thompson revealed why he was given that name in the first place:

“I had my first fight when I was 15 years old, and my dad threw me to the dogs on that one because I was 15, I was 0-0, and I fought a guy who was like 26 years old and he was like 20-0. I guess it was kind of his way of showing me I was better than I thought I was? At the time I was getting my sister ready for all of her fights and I was getting beaten up by this girl, my sister, everyday, so I thought I sucked. But I ended up beating the brakes off the guy and after the fight, the commentator asked my opponent hey man, what do you feel about Stephen Thompson. He said I wondered why I stepped into the ring with this boy, and the announcer called me Wonderboy, and it stuck with me ever since.”

Will Stephen Thompson retire soon?

At the age of 38, many are wondering whether or not 'Wonderboy' will decide to call it quits in the next few years. He's still more than capable of beating some elite guys at 170 pounds. However, recent defeats to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad have left some questions regarding his ability to pursue another run at the title.

The veteran hasn't had a chance to try and go after Kamaru Usman, the reigning champion, just yet. Therefore, he may try and string together one last winning streak in order to get another shot at the crown.

Outside of that, though, it's equally plausible that Stephen Thompson will protect his own future and ride off into the sunset.

Edited by John Cunningham