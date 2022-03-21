Stephen Thompson doesn't think Khamzat Chimaev and Paddy Pimblett can reach Conor McGregor's level of stardom

Stephen Thompson recently counted out fighters like Khamzat Chimaev and Paddy Pimblett when it comes to achieving the kind of hype that surrounds Conor McGregor.

During a recent episode of his podcast, 'Wonderboy' offered some insight into the fanfare surrounding 'The Notorious'. He suggested that McGregor has done enough to effectively etch his name in MMA folklore for decades to come.

Thompson cited the Irishman's champ-champ status and the way the UFC breaks the bank every time he features on a fight card as some of the biggest reasons behind his unparalleled level of stardom.

The No. 6 ranked UFC welterweight went as far as to draw parallels between the legacy that Muhammad Ali cemented over the course of his storied career and that which the Dubliner will leave behind in the wake of his retirement.

Thompson said:

"You look at these guys coming up like [Khamzat Chimaev] and Paddy 'The Baddy' [Pimblett], they just, they don't have the hype around them like [Conor McGregor] does. Conor has just changed the game forever. I mean, he's going down in UFC history for everything. Being champ-champ, you know what I mean? Being, you know, highest paid of all time, the biggest star ever in UFC history. He's going to be remembered forever, like Muhammad Ali."

Check out Stephen Thompson's take below:

Conor McGregor shares a glimpse of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations at The Black Forge Inn

In a recent post on Instagram, Conor McGregor offered fans a sneak peek into the St. Patrick's Day celebrations that took place at his iconic Crumlin-based boozer, The Black Forge Inn.

The festivities at the pub included performances of traditional Irish tap dancing, live music and frequent passionate toasts. In addition, McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout beer were present at almost every table.

In his post, McGregor went on to hail his pub as the greatest Irish free house. Furthermore, his family, including his wife, children and sister, were all present to celebrate the annual holiday.

Watch the celebrations unfold at McGregor's pub right here:

"St. Patrick’s day at the greatest Irish pub [The Black Forge Inn]! Enjoy [Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey] [Forged Irish Stout]."

