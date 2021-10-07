"It was so loud" - T.J. Dillashaw details the punishment his knee sustained in the 'last 10 seconds of the first round' against Cory Sandhagen

T.J. Dillashaw recalled his bout against Cory Sandhagen and detailed the punishment his knee sustained in the 'last 10 seconds of the first round'.

T.J. Dillashaw, after a period of over two years, made his UFC return against top bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. The 35-year-old revealed details about his knee injury on the show. 'Killashaw' said:

"I tore everything but my ACL in my knee. I tore my LCL, my medial and my lateral meniscus as well as my PCL... that was the last ten seconds of the first round when Cory tried scrambling up to his feet. He was going for a heel hook, never had the heel hook. I started landing some big ground-and-pound so he pushed off with his legs to stand up and as he like threw me backwards. I tried to stay on top and my knee is in that 50-50 position, bent outwards sideways, that's where the LCL and everything just exploded... it was really loud and pretty painful to be honest."

Watch T.J. Dillashaw revealing the details of his knee injury below:

The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion said he was able to push through the fight due to his grit and willpower. The 35-year-old revealed he didn't want the fight between him and 'The Sandman' to be stopped due to his injury. Dillashaw ultimately secured the win against Cory Sandhagen via split decision.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/7/27/2259… T.J. Dillashaw headed to surgery for injured knee suffered in Cory Sandhagen fight, expects ‘speedy recovery’ ( @DamonMartin T.J. Dillashaw headed to surgery for injured knee suffered in Cory Sandhagen fight, expects ‘speedy recovery’ (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/7/27/2259… https://t.co/Pu6sQ356xD

Cory Sandhagen will face Petr Yan at UFC 267 for the Interim bantamweight title

Cory Sandhagen will face Petr Yan in his upcoming bout for the interim UFC bantamweight title on October 30 in Abu Dhabi. Their bout will mark the first instance in UFC history where two fighters coming off losses are fighting for a title.

Also Read

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is moving forward with an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN .Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling was scheduled to defend his title against Yan, but failed to receive medical clearance. UFC is moving forward with an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling was scheduled to defend his title against Yan, but failed to receive medical clearance. https://t.co/MDxVv2hN9p

Aljamain Sterling pulled out of his rematch against 'No Mercy' at UFC 267 as he's dealing with lingering neck issues. 'Funk Master' became the new bantamweight champion at UFC 259 because Yan landed an illegal knee that made him lose his strap via disqualification.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham