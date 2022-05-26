"They're funny c**ts" - Tai Tuivasa praises the NELK Boys for chasing their dream

Tai Tuivasa has praised the NELK Boys for the unprecedented success the group has achieved over the years.

Known for their pranks and wild parties, the NELK Boys have come a long way in their journey since starting out as pranksters on YouTube. During a conversation with The AllStar, UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa commended the group for the heights they have reached while turning their dreams into reality:

"They're good people too, man. They're funny c**ts. And they do their thing, you know what I mean? To see how these c**ts chasing their dream, doing something they love, it's f***king pretty sick. And they make bank so it's good on them."

Watch Tai Tuivasa's full interaction with The AllStar below:

Tuivasa also had a shoey moment with the NELK Boys after his impressive knockout win over Stefan Struve at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. While 'Bam Bam' did not get the opportunity to slurp down a shoe filled with beer inside the octagon, he made sure to follow the tradition backstage with the social media stars.

Watch Tuivasa perform a shoey with the NELK Boys below:

UFC @ufc



@BamBamTuivasa and the @NelkBoys are a perfect match on Shoeys with the boys!@BamBamTuivasa and the @NelkBoys are a perfect match on #UFCFightIsland Shoeys with the boys! 🍻👟@BamBamTuivasa and the @NelkBoys are a perfect match on #UFCFightIsland! https://t.co/CecIRHSuSD

Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane in the works for UFC Paris event

Tuivasa is gearing up for his next trip to the octagon after an impressive recent run with the promotion. The 29-year-old is expected to meet former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the headliner of the UFC Paris event, which takes place on September 3.

Tuivasa (14-3) will head into the event on the back of a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming over Derrick Lewis via second-round knockout in February. 'Bam Bam' has finished all of his last five opponents inside two rounds and will look to do the same when he takes on Ciryl Gane in his next UFC appearance.

Meanwhile, Gane (10-1) is coming off his sole career loss to reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. 'Bon Gamin' surged to title contention by winning his first seven fights in the promotion, which included a round-three TKO of Derrick Lewis. The 32-year-old came up short in his bid to capture the heavyweight crown in a five-round unanimous decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham