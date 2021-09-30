Watch: Teammates Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas enjoy light sparring session

UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas continue to build their strong rapport as training partners, with a recently released video of them engaging in some light sparring.

Trevor Wittman's ONX Sports is home to plenty of killers that have made a name for themselves in the UFC and beyond. Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas are perhaps the most famous of the lot, alongside Justin Gaethje. These are people who have been grinding for years to reach the pinnacle of their sport. Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas currently sit pretty atop the welterweight and strawweight divisions, respectively.

With both having huge fights on the horizon, it only makes sense for them to be training together as the countdown to UFC 268 continues. The sparring video was uploaded by ONX Sports on their Instagram Stories and was later uploaded to YouTube by Fighting Genetics.

Watch it below:

The moment of truth for Kamaru Usman & Rose Namajunas

The UFC 268 card will see Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight crown against Colby Covington for the second time. At the same time, Rose Namajunas also has a rematch ahead of her as Zhang Weili attempts to reclaim the gold that Namajunas took from her earlier this year. Justin Gaethje will also be back in action when he takes on Michael Chandler - in case the aforementioned title bouts weren't enough to get you excited.

Rose Namajunas worked incredibly hard to get back to the top of her division, but in order to stay there, she needs to showcase the kind of growth and resilience that got her to the dance in the first place. She may have finished Zhang once, but the idea of lightning striking twice in such a decisive fashion again is a difficult thing to imagine.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, was recently given the honor of being called the pound-for-pound best in the game in the UFC rankings - finally vaulting ahead of Jon Jones after months of folks insisting 'The Nigerian Nightmare' should be in first place.

He'll be hoping to finally put an end to his rivalry with Colby Covington in a decisive fashion. If he does, many will begin to wonder whether or not it's actually possible for a 170-pounder within the current top-15 to get the job done.

