"It's almost mystical" - Teddy Atlas believes Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a 'boogeyman' effect on the UFC lightweight division

Teddy Atlas believes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have a "boogeyman" effect on the UFC lightweight division.

Khabib is the longest reigning lightweight champion in UFC history. The Dagestani announced his retirement from MMA following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. Meanwhile, Makhachev put his fellow ranked 155-pound contenders on notice with his first-round submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 last weekend.

During a recent edition of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer discussed Islam Makhachev's rise up the divisional ladder. He believes that training closely with 'The Eagle' at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) will give the No.5-ranked star a significant advantage over the other lightweights.

"I'm talking about something different here. They are the boogeymen... Khabib Nurmagomedov has that boogeyman about him and so does Islam. Again, it's almost mystical and mythical already. He [Islam Makhachev] has got an advantage because he is following Khabib. It took Khabib almost his whole career to get that. And this guy is gonna get it sooner because he is attached to that... I think they all feel different going in with Khabib in the past and this guy now."

Both Khabib and AKA head coach Javier Mendez have touted Makhachev to be a future champion.

Islam Makhachev could be in line for a title shot soon

Islam Makhachev is on a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC. He's been on an incredible run since he was knocked out by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015.

The 30-year-old is currently ranked No.5 in the UFC lightweight division. During his UFC 267 post-fight interview, he told color commentator Daniel Cormier that he wants either a championship opportunity or a title eliminator next.

"Next fight, it has to be for the title or a [No.1] contender's fight. I have a nine-fight winning streak... I feel my division [is in] a little bit sleep now. I have to wake up my division."

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his belt against number one contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11.

Edited by Harvey Leonard