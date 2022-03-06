"He's got that talent" - Teddy Atlas feels Khamzat Chimaev will eventually win a UFC title

Teddy Atlas has asserted that Khamzat Chimaev will eventually win a UFC title.

In an interview with Helen Yee for Helen Yee Sports, Atlas was all praise for the UFC welterweight star. When asked for his thoughts on the rise of Chimaev and whether he sees ‘Borz’ as a future champion, Atlas stated:

“Yeah, I do. He’s got that commitment. He’s got that talent, obviously – development, technically, the mindset, the confidence, the mental frame. I see guys coming up from parts of the world, similar parts of the world – That it’s not an accident, some of them, that they have that mindset, that they have that warrior mentality, they have that seriousness. Really, because they come from a place that instills that, develops that, looks for that, grows that.”

Additionally, Teddy Atlas drew parallels between Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He noted that Nurmagomedov comes from a place where people are born to be warriors and are expected to behave like warriors.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

13-0 in UFC



From Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅



The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.



We were lucky to be there for the journey

29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 🙌https://t.co/cKZGiUnS92

Furthermore, Atlas referenced Russian boxing stalwart Artur Beterbiev’s 10th-round TKO win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019. The grueling fight witnessed Beterbiev become a unified light heavyweight champion – retaining his IBF light heavyweight title and winning the WBC light heavyweight title.

Alluding to Artur Beterbiev's fearlessness and willingness to engage in a war, Atlas recalled that Beterbiev expressed his gratitude towards Gvozdyk for fighting like a true warrior.

Top Rank Boxing @trboxing



Beterbiev unified the IBF & WBC Light Heavyweight titles, which he still holds today #OnThisDay in 2019, @ABeterbiev overpowered Oleksandr Gvozdyk via 10th Round TKO.Beterbiev unified the IBF & WBC Light Heavyweight titles, which he still holds today #OnThisDay in 2019, @ABeterbiev overpowered Oleksandr Gvozdyk via 10th Round TKO.Beterbiev unified the IBF & WBC Light Heavyweight titles, which he still holds today ✅ https://t.co/F9D64k10JL

Chimaev hails from Chechnya, whereas Nurmagomedov and Beterbiev are from Dagestan. Despite the tough living conditions, Russia’s Chechnya and Dagestan regions have produced several talented fighters over the years.

On that note, Atlas suggested that fighters such as Chimaev, Nurmagomedov, and Beterbiev accord great significance to honor the warrior mindset. Atlas added that they refuse to be conquered and instead aim to conquer.

Watch Teddy Atlas’ conversation with Helen Yee in the video below:

John McCarthy believes Khamzat Chimaev could be Kamaru Usman’s kryptonite

John McCarthy recently predicted that Khamzat Chimaev would likely be the one to dethrone reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. In an appearance on the Weighing In Podcast, McCarthy acknowledged Usman’s dominant title reign but indicated that ‘Borz’ is a legitimate threat to the champion. McCarthy said:

"He's got it all, he's got stand up, his wrestling is phenomenal, he's got good submissions, the guy's a stud. Can he beat Usman? Absolutely. Can Usman beat him? Absolutely."

Watch the full video below:

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th. The consensus is that a win over Burns, who’s the No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight, would catapult Chimaev into the welterweight title picture later this year.

Edited by David Andrew