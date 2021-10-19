"He'll wind up broke when he settles all these lawsuits" - Teddy Atlas comments on Conor McGregor's recent altercations with DJ Francesco Facchinetti and MGK

Conor McGregor is once again in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Irishman was recently accused of punching Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in a nightclub in Rome.

McGregor's latest incident comes hardly a month after his spat with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. 'The Notorious' was seen throwing his drink at MGK after allegedly being denied a picture.

Renowned coach Teddy Atlas recently commented on Conor McGregor's erratic behavior. According to Atlas, McGregor wasn't prepared for the amount of wealth he has and may never have dreamed of it.

However, Atlas was concerned that the lawsuits against Conor McGregor could still cause a major dent in his purse. In episode 162 of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the boxing trainer said:

"This guy, he never dreamed he'd have this. Maybe he did but chances are he dreamed he'd have quite this kind of money. And it's so important because it's hard to be prepared for this kind of, you know... what comes with it. And I really hope and pray he can have someone around him to help him, advise him, you know, in a right truthful way. Not just guys hanging around, making money. Because aside from the danger to himself and other people in all ways, at this rate, aside from the all the stuff that's serious, he'll wind up broke when he settles these lawsuits. Nobody's talking about that shit right now cause he's made so much damn money. But my god, those lawsuits, they add up, they add up."

Teddy Atlas has a message for Conor McGregor

Teddy Atlas expressed genuine concern for Conor McGregor in a message he sent to the Irishman. Atlas praised McGregor for his contribution to MMA and pleaded that he stop self-destructing.

Conveying a message to the former two-division UFC champ, Atlas further said:

"A little message out there, he doesn't need it from me but I'm gonna send it anyway. You know you've been great. You've done great things out there. You've been in a pioneer to the sport in many ways, bringing purses to the UFC that were never seen before. You've paved the way for that much like Muhammad Ali did for so many fighters in boxing. You know, please, talk to somebody. Talk to somebody. That's all. Don't be too proud to do that, talk to somebody. And don't let yourself continue down this road, really. For your sake, for other people's sake. You've been great in so many ways, let's not destroy it all."

