"He needs more technique to go with his power" - Teddy Atlas on what Derrick Lewis needs to add to his game to become a world champion

Teddy Atlas feels No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis needs more than his immense power to become champion of the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Lewis was knocked out by Ciryl Gane in a battle for the interim heavyweight strap at UFC 265 in August this year. However, 'The Black Beast' returned to the octagon last Saturday and finished Chris Daukaus in the first round via knockout.

Speaking on his The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, the 65-year-old boxing trainer and commentator told co-host Ken Rideout that Derrick Lewis should learn from UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's evolution as a fighter.

"Ngannou was crude in those areas and he improved. It took him a couple of years after he lost to Stipe. But by the time he got in there for the rematch, he was a big strong guy who was better with his technique, who's more advanced and developed. That is what Lewis needs somebody to help him develop in those areas the way Ngannou did. If he does that, you might have a champion. He needs more technique to go with his natural power. He needs more of a delivery system. Look out if he learns a better technique. The one thing I would start with him is just give him a good reliable jab. Just give him that foam pole jab that George Foreman had," said Atlas.

Ngannou and Gane will square off in a heavyweight unification bout at UFC 270 inside Anaheim's Honda Center on January 22nd, 2022.

Derrick Lewis holds the record for the most knockout victories in UFC history

With a win over Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199, Derrick Lewis set a new record for the most knockout victories in UFC history, with 13 wins coming via finish.

'The Black Beast' is followed by former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown, who have 12 knockouts each, on the list.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA DERRICK LEWIS DOES IT! HE STANDS ALONE AS THE UFC'S KO KING. 👑 DERRICK LEWIS DOES IT! HE STANDS ALONE AS THE UFC'S KO KING. 👑 https://t.co/5kd6ZPdSHg

Lewis is 26-8-1 in his professional mixed martial arts career. The 36-year-old star is a former Legacy FC heavyweight champion and has once fought for the undisputed UFC 265-pound weight class belt.

He lost to then dual-weight champion and current commentator Daniel Cormier via submission at UFC 230 on November 3rd, 2018.

