Congratulations to Dana and the UFC - Teddy Atlas has high praise Dana White and the UFC for giving out bonuses

Teddy Atlas recently applauded Dana White and the UFC for handing out $50,000 bonuses at the recently-concluded UFC Columbus event.

Amid talks regarding the controversy over fighter pay, Atlas took a pro-UFC stance by congratulating White and the organization for paying athletes performance incentives. During the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the iconic combat sports commentator said:

"Bravo! Congrats to Dana [White]. You didn't disappoint what we wanted. You fulfilled exactly what... We should have known because you've been doing that. It's one of the reasons why we like you. Congratulations to the guys making an extra 50 Gs, obviously you guys earned it. And again, congratulations to a class organization."

Atlas then acknowledged the criticisms thrown at the UFC and its business model. As far as he's concerned, however, the UFC handing paying fighters extra was a classy move. The 65-year-old continued:

"And again you're gonna have people saying, 'Oh, Teddy you're giving him credit.' There's times where I don't care about that. I'm talking about what I know, what I see, what I witnessed right now. I know everything can be better in a lot of different areas in this world but congratulations to the UFC doing what they did, Dana doing what he did. They got that extra money."

Check out Teddy Atlas congratulating Dana White and the UFC:

When Teddy Atlas called UFC's Dana White a 'useful dictator'

It's no secret that Teddy Atlas is one of Dana White's staunchest defenders among media members. The renowned boxing trainer once said that boxing needs to follow the UFC's lead in order to produce the best fights. In 2019, Atlas sent out a tweet, saying:

"If we’re ever going to see the best fights in boxing, the sport needs to act like the @ufc and @danawhite. Sometimes a dictator is useful. #boxing #ufc"

Watch the clip below:

Atlas has also defended White on multiple issues, including his decision to no-show Francis Ngannou's belt presentation at UFC 270. The UFC president, of course, was nowhere to be found when it was time to put the heavyweight title around Ngannou's waist.

Critics believe that White purposely snubbed the Cameroonian due to their ongoing contract dispute. Atlas, however, said observers should also have a better understanding of White's position.

