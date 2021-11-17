"He's an old swiss army knife" - Teddy Atlas praises the huge variety within Max Holloway's skillset

Popular boxing trainer and fight commentator Teddy Atlas has commented on Max Holloway's fighting ability and diverse skill set.

In a video on his YouTube channel, THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, he stated:

"Holloway is so damn [good]. I didn't realize it, let me tell you something, he's a complete package. I thought he was almost like a professional boxer, because he was so good with his legs, controlling the range, boxing, setting up combinations... He can go on the mat with you, Oh my God, this guy is a complete package, this guy is a full package, He is so loaded... he does it all... he's an old swiss army knife, he's got everything."

Max Holloway displayed a quintessential performance against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. 'Blessed' displayed superior striking along with his timely wrestling and grappling skills. He eventually won the fight via unanimous decision against a very durable Yair Rodriguez.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope Who else is still recovering from that Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez main event at #UFCVegas42 ?! 😰 Who else is still recovering from that Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez main event at #UFCVegas42?! 😰 https://t.co/KB5IL4ivUK

The self-proclaimed 'best boxer in UFC' has been on a tear in the featherweight division since he lost to the current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski twice. He defeated Calvin Kattar in devastating fashion in January and edged-out a decision against 'El Pantera' at UFC Vegas 42.

MMA By The Numbers @NumbersMMA Most combined significant strikes landed in a single fight, UFC history:



1. Max Holloway (445) vs. Calvin Kattar (133) - 578

2. Holloway (290) vs. Brian Ortega (110) - 400

3. Holloway (230) vs. Yair Rodriguez (159) - 389

4. Holloway (181) vs. Dustin Poirier (178) - 359 Most combined significant strikes landed in a single fight, UFC history:1. Max Holloway (445) vs. Calvin Kattar (133) - 5782. Holloway (290) vs. Brian Ortega (110) - 4003. Holloway (230) vs. Yair Rodriguez (159) - 3894. Holloway (181) vs. Dustin Poirier (178) - 359

Holloway also expressed his desire to face his former opponent Conor McGregor in a recent interview. 'Blessed' stated that he would like to run it back with 'The Notorious' and avenge his loss.

Henry Cejudo spoke about a future potential fight with Max Holloway; said Max would love to kill the cringe

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo expressed his opinion on Max Holloway and the Hawaiian's future in the UFC.

In an interview with The Schmo, Cejudo asserted that Holloway should rally for a title shot against the current champion Alexander Volkanovski and then defend his title again 'Triple C'.

He said:

"I would love to see Max Holloway beat Alexander 'The Average', just for the simple sake that I want a fight, Schmo, that nobody thinks I can win. Just the height difference - it really would be a David vs. Goliath. I like something that scares me. So I would like to see Max Holloway regain his belt and then we would do 'Triple C' vs. Max Holloway... But I know Max would love to kill the cringe and I believe that fight would be fire."

