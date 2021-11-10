"Maybe in the Raiders Stadium" - Max Holloway discusses potential rematch against Conor McGregor

Max Holloway says he's on a 'shortlist' to face Conor McGregor when the Irishman returns to the octagon.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the Hawaiian stated that he's looking forward to avenge his loss to McGregor and that the highly anticipated rematch may take place at the Raiders Stadium.

"I'm on a shortlist for Conor McGregor," asserted Max Holloway. "Always on the shortlist for that fight! And I'm the best boxer in UFC baby!...that guy [McGregor] was chirping...I think Conor, he's always going for Nate, always talking about Dustin but if you go call Hunter [Campbell] with the UFC and ask him who's the guy that sells PPV's...my name [will] always come up. Maybe in the T-Mobile Arena or Raiders stadium but we'll see...we'll see what happens, we got Yair [Rodriguez] on Saturday, that's my full focus..."

Watch Max Holloway's full interview below:

Max Holloway fought Conor McGregor on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26. 'Blessed' was 22 years old at the time and lost to Conor McGregor via unanimous decision when 'The Notorious' was paving his path towards UFC superstardom.

McGregor eventually captured the featherweight title in the UFC and is still undefeated at the 145lbs limit in the promotion.

Watch the highlights and the build-up of their fight below:

After the loss against McGregor, Holloway went on to reach new heights inside the octagon. The Hawaiian captured the featherweight title against Jose Aldo Jr. He also went on a rampant 13 fight win streak after losing to Conor McGregor.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting VIDEO: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 full fight video highlights mmafighting.com/2017/12/3/1672… VIDEO: Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo 2 full fight video highlights mmafighting.com/2017/12/3/1672… https://t.co/HR9oGBDFsm

Holloway then lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 253 in a fight for the interim lightweight title and also succumbed to controversial decision losses against the current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Max Holloway showed respect for Yair Rodriguez; says the Mexican always 'brings it'

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will square off at UFC Fight Night 197 on November 13 in a featherweight contest.

Holloway recently appeared on The MMA Hour, hosted by popular journalist Ariel Helwani.

The Hawaiian spoke about Yair Rodriguez as an opponent and expressed his opinion on how the long lay-off might affect 'El Pantera' in his return fight. He also showed respect for the Mexican fighter and said he was looking forward to the fight.

"I expect fireworks man," said Holloway. "I got nothing but respect for him. He always comes, he always brings a fight and I just can't wait! We'll see, two years is a long time. He could be working on a lot of different stuff so, we'll get to find out in a couple of days."

Watch Max Holloway's full appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik