"I need to stop picking against Fury" - Teddy Atlas recaps Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's trilogy fight

Teddy Atlas backed Deontay Wilder to defeat Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout last weekend. However, it was Fury who came out on top and Atlas has since assured that he'll never bet against the 'The Gypsy King' again.

During a conversation with co-host Ken Rideout on his show THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer discussed his prediction. He said he knew the WBC and The Ring champion was the favorite and better fighter heading into the blockbuster clash inside the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

"I learned something. I need to stop picking against Fury... I picked the wrong winner. But there were no losers there. I'm not trying to be cute here. I picked Wilder, but Fury won... I said Fury is a much better fighter, it's not even a contest. I know I'm picking against a better fighter."

Despite the loss, Teddy Atlas felt Wilder shone bright. He even compared 'The Bronze Bomber' to the famous Rocky Balboa character played by Sylvester Stallone.

"But I picked Wilder because of what I referenced to in the Rocky movie, the third one I believe. Sometimes movies depict real life. There's a reason why he kept getting up, there's a reason why he kept taking, there's a reason why he threw all that and he even dropped the guy [Fury] twice. Somehow something kept picking him up... He was fighting for much more than a purse or title. He was fighting for his identity."

Watch Teddy Atlas give his take on Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 below:

Tyson Fury is still unbeaten after 32 fights. He's racked up 31 victories and a single draw, which came against Wilder the first time they faced off.

Tyson Fury will likely square off against the winner of Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin next

Tyson Fury will have to wait a little longer for his chance to become the unified heavyweight boxing world champion. The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced the British titleholder will have to defend his belt against interim champ Dillian Whyte next.

However, Whyte has to defeat Otto Wallin on October 30 first. Wallin has already lost to Fury in the past.

Also Read

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). https://t.co/IJrKhUTa0K

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua will invoke his rematch clause against WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian is undefeated in his 19-fight career. A second win against Joshua could hand him an encounter with Fury.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard