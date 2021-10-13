Teddy Atlas warns Francis Ngannou against getting into a 'fire fight' with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Teddy Atlas has shared his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The unification clash is set for the UFC 270 pay-per-view next January.

Atlas recently sat down for an interview with Submission Radio. The boxing coach touched upon various topics, including the trilogy fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor's return to the UFC.

At one point, the conversation steered towards the upcoming heavyweight title bout between 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin'. Atlas suggested Ngannou has to be careful not to engage in a 'fire-fight' with the Frenchman.

"This fella [Ciryl Gane] has been developed. He's had a head-start on him, as far as being that kind of intellectual fighter, being more than just a tough guy. And it's gonna be very interesting... because Ngannou has improved but he better improve some more, he better continue improving and he better not get himself into a fire-fight where he's just depending on his power. Because if that happens, he'd wind up in the same position as Wilder wounds up against Fury. But I think it's gonna be a very interesting fight."

Teddy Atlas weighs in on a potential crossover fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

Teddy Atlas does not believe that a boxing match between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing star Tyson Fury would be a competitive affair. Atlas stated that 'The Gypsy King' would have a clear advantage in a potential crossover fight.

"If it's gonna be with boxing rules, the guy who's been boxing since he was 12 years old, the guy who's had 200 amateur fights, the guy who's trained in the gym for all those years to be a top boxer, he's gonna have a huge edge, maybe an insurmountable edge... At the end of the day, it'd be a big money fight. Will it be competitive? Most likely not... Fury is a pretty complete package besides having the advantage of years and years of boxing training."

