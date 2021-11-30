"Tryna fight the entire roster" - Terrance McKinney is amused by Khamzat Chimaev calling out Brock Lesnar

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney appears to be amused by Khamzat Chimaev's latest callout spree.

Chimaev recently issued a challenge to several UFC legends, including Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre and Daniel Cormier. On Twitter, McKinney posted a photo of Lesnar along with Chimaev's callout and wrote:

"He’s tryna fight the entire roster"

The undefeated welterweight star recently competed against fellow UFC fighter Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match in Sweden. Always hungry for a challenge, 'Borz' used his social media to see if anyone else wanted to test him on the mat or in the cage. Unfortunately for him, there seemingly are no takers for his offers.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre New King of UFC vs a Legend. What you think ? @GeorgesStPierre

Chimaev, of course, is one of the most avoided fighters on the UFC roster. Despite having a decent name value, Chimaev was turned down by the likes of top welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

The Russian-born Swede recently offered to fight Edwards after Masvidal pulled out of UFC 269. However, nothing came of it as Edwards seemingly opted to skip the event altogether.

Meanwhile, Masvidal recently revealed why a potential matchup with Chimaev doesn't interest him. Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour, Masvidal said:

"Is he a top five guy? Nope. I will just fight guys in the top five right now. Also for Nate, is he a top five guy? Nope. You know what I am saying like that is how I roll. I'm just trying to fight the world's best. Nah? What am I doing! You know what I'm saying. Why am I gonna fight The Ultimate Fighter winners. No offense to those guys. There are some great guys up and coming from there. But I want something more to fight for."

Colby Covington says his 'door is open' for a Khamzat Chimaev fight

Colby Covington was sent to the back of the welterweight championship line after losing another title fight against Kamaru Usman.

'Chaos' vowed to bounce back against whoever the promotion lines up for him, including one of the most talked about prospects, Khamzat Chimaev. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Covington said:

"If you guys want to rush a guy [Khamzat Chimaev], take some time off of his life and send him for a hospital treatment, then, yeah, the door is open for that. I love doing good business and I love doing business with the UFC. It would be an honor to beat who they want me to beat, and if that’s the name they put in front of me, I can promise you that I’m gonna train extremely hard and I’m gonna show a new skill set the world hasn’t seen yet.

Watch Covington's full interview on MMAFightingonSBN below:

