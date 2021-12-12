"Time to get back what's mine" - Robert Whittaker has a message for Israel Adesanya after UFC officially announces their rematch

Robert Whittaker recently took to Twitter in a bid to reveal that he was going to do everything in his power to reclaim the UFC middleweight title. His warning to the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, came as a response to a post that officially announced their rematch on social media.

"Time to get back what's mine [AndNew] " wrote Robert Whittaker on Twitter

Check out Robert Whittaker's tweet below:

Their clash is set to take place at UFC 271 in February 2022. The bout will take place at the iconic Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This comes more than two years after Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker previously locked horns at UFC 243 back in October 2019.

Their previous outing inside the octagon came to an end after Israel Adesanya recorded a TKO victory over 'The Reaper' in the second round.

Robert Whittaker is on a three-fight winning streak

Ever since his unsuccessful outing against Israel Adesanya, which cost him the UFC middleweight title, Robert Whittaker has seemingly been on the up and up.

In the aftermath of his UFC 243 clash against 'The Last Stylebender', Robert Whittaker went on to record multiple wins over the likes of Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum on the trot.

What makes things more interesting is the fact that Robert Whittaker seems completely rejuvenated after the setback, having won all three fights by way of unanimous decision comfortably. His most recent performance against Kelvin Gastelum proved to be an absolute masterclass by the former champion.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, is currently coming off of a unanimous decision win against Marvin Vettori. However, Adesanya suffered his first loss in the UFC in an attempt to secure the light heavyweight title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Although Adesanya was quick to get back on the winning track after losing to Blachowicz, many believe Jan Blachowicz managed to highlight a blueprint to overcome the challenges presented Adesanya.

Should Robert Whittaker decide to take a page out of Jan Blachowicz's book and force the fight to the ground, there's a strong chance for him to emerge victorious considering the form he currently finds himself in.

