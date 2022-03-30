"I want to be the UK darling"- Tom Aspinall reveals what his priorities are for his next fight

Tom Aspinall has opened up about his priorities for his next fight. The UK native is coming off a spectacular first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov, whom he beat at the UFC London event on March 19th. Following his win over ‘Drago,’ Aspinall challenged fellow top-tier heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa to a match in the UK.

Additionally, with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou likely sidelined for several months due to his knee injury, the consensus is that the UFC could schedule an interim heavyweight title fight between Aspinall and Tuivasa. The Aspinall-Tuivasa winner could then face Ngannou in a title unification matchup when ‘The Predator’ returns from his injury hiatus.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Aspinall was asked about whether there’s been any progress in regards to booking a fight between himself and Tuivasa. Aspinall responded by stating:

“Nothing just yet, but I heard before that he was in talks with Stipe (Miocic) to get that match. Then I heard from a couple of inside sources that fight is nowhere near close. The ball is in his court, but I want to fight in the U.K. Me and Tai in the U.K. would be unbelievable.”

Upon being asked whether he’d be willing to fight Tai Tuivasa in his neck of the woods, Australia, Aspinall said:

“I want to be the U.K. guy. I want to fight in the U.K. I don't want to go on a card now and just be another guy on the card. Do you know what I mean? I want to be the U.K. darling. I want to be that guy.” (*Quotes and transcription courtesy: CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri)

Michael Bisping makes his case for a Tom Aspinall vs. Tai Tuivasa interim UFC heavyweight title fight

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping explained why the No. 6-ranked UFC heavyweight Aspinall deserves to face the No. 3-ranked Tuivasa for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Bisping indicated that UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou’s knee injury and rehabilitation would render him unable to compete for several months.

Additionally, alluding to the incredible run Aspinall and Tuivasa have respectively been on as of late, Bisping said:

"They're talking about bringing in an interim title fight. You never know. Tom Aspinall vs. Tai Tuivasa, that could be an interim title fight. Tai just knocked out Derrick Lewis, who just fought for an interim belt, one of the top contenders. Tai Tuivasa vs. Tom Aspinall, that's what's going to happen! I'm calling it right now for an interim heavyweight title fight because who else is there?"

