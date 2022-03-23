"Tom Aspinall made it look it easy" - Michael Bisping talks about heavyweight main event at UFC London, expects a interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Tai Tuivasa

Tom Aspinall has been quietly making a name for himself in the UFC heavyweight division over the last two years. But with his massive main event win over Alexander Volkov at UFC London, the cat is out of the bag on this promising new contender.

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down what made Aspinall's victory so impressive.

"[Volkov's] had over 40 professional fights. He's only been finished three times in his career. Tom Aspinall went out there and made it look easy. Absolutely smoked him and beat him pillar to post in every aspect of mixed martial arts. He was too fast, the boxing was crisp. The takedowns were blended in seamlessly. On the ground the ground and pound was absolutely clinical. And of course finished him off with a straight armbar."

Out of Aspinall's five UFC wins, only one has left the first round. This level of dominance has Bisping convinced Aspinall will get the call when the UFC introduces another interim title due to champ Francis Ngannou's injured knee.

"They're talking about bringing in an interim title fight. You never know. Tom Aspinall vs. Tai Tuivasa, that could be an interim title fight. Tai just knocked out Derrick Lewis, who just fought for an interim belt, one of the top contenders. Tai Tuivasa vs. Tom Aspinall, that's what's going to happen! I'm calling it right now for an interim heavyweight title fight because who else is there?"

Tom Aspinall could beat Francis Ngannou as well, according to Michael Bisping

Tom Aspinall isn't just Michael Bisping's pick for future UFC heavyweight champ because Francis Ngannou is injured. Even if 'The Predator' wasn't out for the rest of 2022 following knee surgery, Bisping is convinced Aspinall could beat Ngannou due to his broader skillset.

"I'm not saying right here, right now, that [Aspinall] beats Francis Ngannou. I'm saying there's a really good f***ing chance he beats Francis Ngannou. I mean, if it stays on the feet and Ngannou, we know. I don't need to finish the sentence. I don't even need to finish that he is extremely dangerous. But the well-roundedness of [Aspinall] I think just sets him apart from everyone else."

In addition to his jiu jitsu game which has been honed since childhood by his father at their gym Aspinall BJJ, Aspinall also spent two years as a sparring partner for boxing world champion Tyson Fury.

