"Who can drink the most straight vodka without throwing up" - Tom Aspinall throws out a drinking challenge to Tai Tuivasa

Tom Aspinall has proposed a drinking challenge to Tai Tuivasa. The UK heavyweight dominantly defeated Alexander Volkov via first-round submission at UFC London on March 19th and then called out Australia’s Tuivasa.

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, Aspinall revealed that he hasn’t done a ‘shoey’ yet but would be open to doing one with Tuivasa. The ‘shoey’ is a practice wherein an individual drinks alcohol from a worn shoe. Tuivasa is well-known for the celebratory ‘shoey’/’shoeys’ he performs after winning his UFC fights.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Tom Aspinall continued to lobby for the Tuivasa matchup. While Mahjouri suggested a potential beer decathlon between the two fighters, Aspinall revealed the kind of drinking challenge he’d like to face Tuivasa in. Aspinall stated:

“Who can drink the most straight vodka without throwing up.” Aspinall continued, “I could do a solid three-quarters of a liter of straight vodka without throwing up. Solid.” Additionally, when asked if he’s tried to go for the full liter, Aspinall said, “Yeah, it didn’t work out that well. But I think if there is competition on the table, I’d be able to pull it off I think.”

Shakiel Mahjouri chimed in and suggested that a great leadup into a possible Aspinall-Tuivasa matchup would be for both fighters to pick their respective best drinking challenges. Mahjouri added that they could then split the difference with a tiebreaker round to determine the winner. Mahjouri and Aspinall even jested that they could have the drinking challenge during fight-week prep. Aspinall said:

“I think it definitely makes it more interesting. We’ll do it the night before (the fight). We could do it the night before. No problem.”

Watch Tom Aspinall’s conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri in the video below:

Brendan Schaub draws parallels between Tom Aspinall and Frank Mir

In an edition of The Schaub Show earlier this month, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub lauded Aspinall for his incredible victory over a top-tier heavyweight like Volkov. ‘Big Brown’ alluded to the win catapulting Aspinall up the heavyweight ranks. Furthermore, comparing him to heavyweight MMA legend and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, Schaub said:

“Nobody dominated Volkov in every aspect of mixed martial arts like Tom Aspinall.” Schaub added, “Hand speed, taking him down at will, you get him down and you choke him out with a straight armbar. He looks like a Frank Mir part two. He looks like a hybrid Frank Mir.”

Schaub also believes that with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sidelined with a knee injury, and Stipe Miocic likely facing Jon Jones, Aspinall could find himself fighting Tai Tuivasa next.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next!



#UFCLondon "I'm born for this! The secret is self-belief!"With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next! "I'm born for this! The secret is self-belief!" 👏With the biggest win of his career secured Tom Aspinall wants Tai Tuivasa next! 😤 #UFCLondon https://t.co/BnBgRVthCH

