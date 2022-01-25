Tom Aspinall explains why Francis Ngannou can beat Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has weighed in on a potential UFC heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones. Aspinall asserted that Jones is more skilled, but Ngannou being the naturally bigger fighter could prove to be the difference-maker.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Aspinall alluded to the fact that Jones has been bulking up ahead of his much-awaited debut in the heavyweight division. The Brit believes carrying the extra weight won’t benefit the former light heavyweight champion against Ngannou.

When asked who he thinks will win a potential Ngannou-Jones matchup, Aspinall picked 'The Predator' and shared his reasoning for the same, saying:

"He [Jones] will be carrying an extra 30, 40, 50 pounds; whatever he’s put on. That’s very difficult, man. That’s difficult. That’s a lot of weight to carry around with you that you’re not used to before. And then, you’ve gotta fight a guy who’s naturally that weight. So, I think it’s gonna be a lot more difficult than a lot of people think; although obviously, Jones is much more skilled than Ngannou. So, I don’t know. But I think Ngannou just looks unstoppable”

Watch Tom Aspinall’s conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Following his final title defense at 205 lbs against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jon Jones opted to vacate the light heavyweight belt. He subsequently set his sights on the heavyweight division. Ever since, 'Bones' has been packing on quite a bit of size and muscle as he prepares to make the move up.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA The latest look at heavyweight Jon Jones The latest look at heavyweight Jon Jones 👀 https://t.co/r7UL97PHiS

John McCarthy believes Tom Aspinall could make the UFC heavyweight division interesting in 2022

John McCarthy believes Tom Aspinall will add to the intrigue and depth of the UFC heavyweight division in the near future. Aspinall currently occupies the No.10 spot in the heavyweight rankings and holds an 11-2 professional record. The Englishman is undefeated in the UFC and has finished all of his opponents since joining the promotion.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy stressed that if Jon Jones doesn't get a title shot this year, Aspinall will bag it with a couple of victories. The former MMA referee said:

"So you have got other heavyweight fights happening. But we are talking about the UFC right here. If there is going to be an exciting fight in 2022 and it does not have a guy named Jon Jones involved in the division, I am gonna go down the list and have a guy that's going to get two more wins and at the end of the year be fighting for that title."

He added:

"I may be pushing this a little bit but Tom Aspinall is the guy that would make things interesting. He would make it fun. He has got the full game. I would love to see that guy actually getting a shot at the UFC heavyweight title by the end of 2022."

Watch John McCarthy discuss Tom Aspinall's potential below:

Aspinall was initially scheduled to face Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC Fight Night London on March 19th. However, it was later revealed that Aspinall will feature in the main event against Alexander Volkov instead.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN UFC’s return to London on March 19 has a heavyweight main event, per Dana White. England’s Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov. Who you got? UFC’s return to London on March 19 has a heavyweight main event, per Dana White. England’s Tom Aspinall vs. Alexander Volkov. Who you got? https://t.co/lM74EzyNlP

